How to Watch Girlfriends Check In Online Without Cable Free

Settle in for a night of comfort with the Oprah Winfrey Network when it premieres Girlfriends Check In, a new series to help viewers feel together while social distancing. It debuts Saturday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Girlfriends Check In on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Girlfriends Check In’ Preview

First Look: "Girlfriends Check In" | Girlfriends Check In | Oprah Winfrey NetworkOWN's brand new series, "Girlfriends Check In," premieres this Saturday! Good girlfriends can get you through anything in life—especially during quarantine. Each week a group of four female celebrity friends come together virtually for an uplifting and light-hearted conversation focusing on love, friendship and wellness⁠—spilling tea about past and present relationships along the way. Tune in Saturday, May 16 at 10/9c.

In an effort to remind viewers that we’re all in this together, OWN is bringing different groups of celebrity female friends together each week in this new show Girlfriends Check In. The friends will have virtual get-togethers where they share laughter, support, love, and gossip.

The first few episodes include actress, author, producer and director Meagan Good with her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger, actresses Tasha Smith and Grace Byers from Empire, The Real host Loni Love, comedian and internet personality B. Simone, actress/TV personality Tami Roman, and celebrity hairstylist Robbi Rogers, plus the preview video promises Anika Noni Rose, Kim Fields, Lisa Silvera, Carla Hall, Tisha Campbell, Kym Whitley, Holly Robinson Peete, AJ Johnson, Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Yolanda Adams.

“Now more than ever before we want to provide our audience with programming that unites and uplifts us,” said the president of OWN Tina Perry in a statement. “We are excited to bring together sisterhood on Saturday nights, and we are grateful to Iyanla and all of the girlfriends for sharing hope and a little bit of light during this time.”

The press release teases, “Good girlfriends can get you through anything in life – especially during quarantine. With the help of a little tech and a lot of sisterhood, each week different female celebrity friends will hold a virtual chat room ‘check in’ — spilling the tea about their relationships, their families, sharing new recipes, and reminding us that we are truly all in this together.”

So far, OWN has ordered six episodes of the new series. It premieres in conjunction with Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, which looks to provide “guidance on how to live beyond fear, one step at a time” from self-help guru Vanzant of Fix My Life.

Girlfriends Check In airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

