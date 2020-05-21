How to Watch ‘Labor of Love’ Premiere Online

Labor of Love, the new reality series following 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann’s unorthodox journey to become a parent, premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. The description of the series reads, “This summer, FOX levels up dating to mating by taking viewers along on one woman’s unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood with the new unscripted show LABOR OF LOVE.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Labor of Love on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Series is Similar to The Bachelorette, But the Men are Competing to Father Katzmann’s Children

Preview: A Baby In The Baby Carriage | Season 1 | LABOR OF LOVE

The new, unorthodox series follows Katzmann as she meets with 15 potential partners, all ready for fatherhood and vying for Katzmann’s heart. The contestants will go through a series of challenges each week to test their parenting skills and determine how compatible they are with the hopeful mother-to-be. The series is similar to The Bachelorette, but instead of having weekly rose ceremonies, Katzmann can eliminate contestants whenever she pleases, or keep them all until the very end.

Check out the full press release below, which explains the premise of the new reality show in detail:

LABOR OF LOVE focuses on Kristy Katzmann, a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all – that is, except the one thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine. Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. If they prove worthy, they will advance to the next week, and for those who don’t, Kristy will let them know that she does not see herself starting a family with them. After eight weeks of intuitive and hilarious challenges, breathtakingly romantic dates and some heartwarming, yet borderline awkward gestures from the men, mother-to-be Kristy, with the help of Kristin as a sounding board, will decide if she has found the man with whom she’d like to settle down and start a family or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own. “When I first heard the premise of LABOR OF LOVE, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” said Kristin Davis. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

Labor of Love airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Fox. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

