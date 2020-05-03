How to Watch ‘Married to Medicine: Los Angeles’ Season 2 Online

The original Married to Medicine premiered on Bravo in March 2013 and now, seven years later, it is still going strong and has spawned two spinoffs: Married to Medicine: Houston and Married to Medicine: Los Angeles. The LA-based spinoff debuts its second season on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Married to Medicine: Los Angeles on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Married to Medicine: Los Angeles live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you didn’t record them.

Bravo is included in Hulu With Live TV, which has 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Married to Medicine: Los Angeles live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Bravo. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” promotion, you can sign up for Sling Blue without a credit card (only email address) and then watch free every day between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Married to Medicine: Los Angeles on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Sling TV also comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Married to Medicine: Los Angeles’ Season 2 Preview

Your First Look at Married to Medicine Los Angeles Season 2! | BravoJuggling friendships and family while saving lives in Los Angeles is just another day in the life of these fabulous doctors and wives. ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch Married to Medicine on Bravo! FOLLOW MARRIED TO MEDICINE ON SOCIAL Official Site: http://bravo.ly/MarriedToMedicine Full Episodes & Clips: http://bravo.ly/MarriedToMedicineVideos ABOUT MARRIED TO MEDICINE: Dr. Britten is back in LA with her family in tow, but the cross-country move has put her kids into overdrive and intimacy with her husband to a screeching halt. Despite her friends' suspicions that things are really falling apart, Dr. Imani embraces life as a single mom while her husband is out of state building a new business. Shanique is doing her best to juggle it all with her job, kids and husband Dr. Robert. She contemplates switching to a career in luxury real estate, but worries how her family will react. Jazmin is out to prove she's more than a doctor's wife by cultivating her concierge business while forging new friendships. A friend of Dr. Britten and new to the LA ladies, Dr. Kendra is an OB-GYN and a first-time mom who longs to return to work despite pushback from her husband, Dr. Hobart.Also new to the LA crew, Lia is a friend of Dr. Imani who prides herself on the notoriety of being a business entrepreneur and a girl boss rather than embracing the lifestyle of being a typical doctor's wife. CAST: Imani Walker Shanique Drummond Britten Cole Jazmin Johnson Kendra Segura Lia Dias GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” 2020-04-04T21:00:08Z

This series chronicles the lives of six women in Los Angeles who are either doctors themselves or the wives of doctors. The first season cast consisted of Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond, wife to Dr. Robert, Dr. Britten Cole, Asha Kamali-Blankinship, and Noelle Reid. In season two, Kamali-Blankinship and Reid have been replaced by Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias (doctor’s wife), plus recurring character Jazmin Johnson, who is also a doctor’s wife, has been upped to a series regular. Here’s what to expect when the show returns.

Dr. Britten: She is back in LA with her family in tow, but the cross-country move has put her kids into overdrive and intimacy with her husband to a screeching halt.

Dr. Imani: Despite her friends’ suspicions that things are really falling apart, Dr. Imani embraces life as a single mom while her husband is out of state building a new business.

Shanique: She is doing her best to juggle it all with her job, kids and husband Dr. Robert. She contemplates switching to a career in luxury real estate but worries how her family will react.

Meet the Ladies of Married to Medicine LA! | BravoWhich one of these women met Idris Elba and had a patient pee themselves at their office? Watch to find out! Get to know Dr. Imani Walker, Asha Kamali Blankinship, Dr. Noelle Reid, Shanique Drummond, Dr. Britten Cole, and Jazmin Johnson from Married to Medicine Los Angeles. Watch Full Episodes: https://bravo.ly/2VdcZQl ►► Subscribe for More: http://bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit the Official Site: http://bravo.ly/Official ►► Watch Married to Medicine Los Angeles Sundays at 9/8c, only on Bravo! ABOUT Married to Medicine Los Angeles: Married to Medicine Los Angeles will give viewers a look into the elite and fast paced lives of five successful women, including doctors and doctor's wives living in Los Angeles. With an incredibly small and exclusive African American medical community to lean on, these women share a special bond. However, when circles are this tight, it's only a matter of time before paths and personalities collide. From juggling bustling careers and family life, to shifting rivalries and evolving friendships, one thing remains constant…they are all married to medicine. GET MORE BRAVO: Follow Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Twitter Like Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Facebook Pin Bravo: http://bravo.ly/Pinterest Bravo Instagram: http://bravo.ly/Instagram Bravo Tumblr: http://bravo.ly/Tumblr Bravo Media is the premiere lifestyle and entertainment brand that drives the cultural conversation around its high-quality, interactive original content that focuses on the network’s passion points of food, fashion, beauty, design, digital and pop culture. The network’s diversified slate includes Bravo’s first scripted series “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” scripted comedy “Odd Mom Out,” and unscripted favorites such as Emmy award-winning “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and the popular “Million Dollar Listing” and “The Real Housewives” franchises as well as the only live late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live.” Meet the Ladies of Married to Medicine LA! | Bravo https://www.youtube.com/bravo 2019-04-06T15:00:04.000Z

Jazmin: This new full-time cast member is out to prove she’s more than a doctor’s wife by cultivating her concierge business while forging new friendships.

Dr. Kendra: A friend of Dr. Britten and new to the LA ladies, Dr. Kendra is an OB-GYN and a first-time mom who longs to return to work despite pushback from her husband, Dr. Hobart.

Lia: Also new to the LA crew, Lia is a friend of Dr. Imani who prides herself on the notoriety of being a business entrepreneur and a girl boss rather than embracing the lifestyle of being a typical doctor’s wife.

The description of the first episode of the new season, titled “Going Going Back Back to Cali,” reads, “Contessa, Heavenly, Quad, and Toya (from Married to Medicine: Atlanta) return to the city of Angels for a girls weekend getaway; Jazmin sets the ladies up in her new luxury Hollywood Hills villa, planning an action-packed weekend through her concierge business.”

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Online Without Cable