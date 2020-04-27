How to Watch ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Online Without Cable

Nearly four years after Penny Dreadful went off the air, its spiritual predecessor is coming to Showtime in the form of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, starring Nathan Lane and Natalie Dormer. It premieres Sunday, April 26, at 10:10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Amazon Prime Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can either watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Get Hulu

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

You can also watch through Showtime’s own streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content. It comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Preview

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIMEIn darkness, everything comes to light. When a grisly murder shocks Los Angeles in 1938, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of the city. Starring Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, and Nathan Lane. Watch the Series Premiere Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME. Stream 30 days for FREE. Try SHOWTIME now! http://s.sho.com/PennyCOA #PennyDreadful #CityOfAngels Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: http://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get Penny Dreadful merchandise now: https://s.sho.com/2w74fnF Get more Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Follow: https://twitter.com/SHO_Penny Like: https://www.facebook.com/PennyDreadfulOnShowtime/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pennydreadful/ Website: https://www.sho.com/penny-dreadful-city-of-angels Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/Showtime Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Website: http://www.sho.com/ 1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. 2020-03-06T18:55:24.000Z

The original Penny Dreadful was set in Victorian England, but the new series is swapping the London shadows and fog for the glaring lights of pre-World War II Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension.”

In the run-up to the second world war, “a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart,” reads the show description.

Like the predecessor, City of Angels explores both the reality of its time and some supernatural elements, making it a spiritual sibling, even if the look and feel of the shows are very different.

“The more I thought about this idea of the folk Catholic deity of Santa Muerte, the more I thought it could fit under the rubric of Penny Dreadful, as well as the sort of melodramatic and sort of pulpy plot elements that also fed the first series could feed this series,” creator John Logan told the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

BTS: The Many Faces of Magda | Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | SHOWTIMEGo behind the scenes with Natalie Dormer as she discusses her character, Magda in season one of Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels. Starring Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, and Nathan Lane. Watch the Series Premiere Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c on SHOWTIME. Stream 30 days for FREE. Try SHOWTIME now! http://s.sho.com/PennyCOA #PennyDreadful #CityOfAngels Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: http://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get Penny Dreadful merchandise now: https://s.sho.com/2w74fnF Get more Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Follow: https://twitter.com/SHO_Penny Like: https://www.facebook.com/PennyDreadfulOnShowtime/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pennydreadful/ Website: https://www.sho.com/penny-dreadful-city-of-angels Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/Showtime Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Website: http://www.sho.com/ 1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. 2020-04-16T20:20:21.000Z

He also said that while it is set in the 1930s — because stylistically he loves the late ’30s — the show is about the present day.

“Although it’s set in 1938, it’s about 2020. Looking over the world landscape now, I’m struck by parallels to the late ’30s and what’s going on now, particularly the rise of extremist political hatred, of a sort of racist demagoguery that is taken for granted, by the pernicious influence in the danger of a foreign power in our electoral process, in our communication, and particularly by the marginalization and victimization of an ethnic community. And as the son of immigrants myself, this is a story that I wanted to tell.”

He also assured viewers that they do not need working knowledge of the original series to enjoy this new iteration.

“This is a new story with new characters. With the exception of one actor, Rory Kinnear, it’s a new cast and a completely new landscape,” said Logan.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Black Monday’ Season 2 Online Without Cable