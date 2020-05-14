How to Watch ‘Restaurant Impossible’ Season 17 Online

Chef Robert Irvine is back to help a new batch of failing restaurants with Restaurant Impossible season 17, premiering Thursday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

Restaurant Impossible Season 17 Preview

After airing from 2011 to 2016, Restaurant Impossible took a three-year hiatus before its triumphant return in 2019 with three new seasons that aired throughout the year. Now in 2020, the show is back with season 17 where Chef Robert Irvine will tackle a new batch of failing restaurants.

The idea is that Irvine has two days and $10,000 to pull a restaurant back from the brink of closure. The show bills him as a “fearless chef and top restaurateur” who has “never met a challenge he wouldn’t take.”

In each episode, Irvine finds a new restaurant that he assesses and then works with the owners to fix the problems he finds. Usually, he will simplify the menu, give the decor a facelift, clean it from top to bottom, get the staff up to speed, and then leave the owners with tips and ideas to keep things running smoothly.

In addition to the original series, in July 2019, the Food Network premiered Restaurant Impossible Revisited, which returns to restaurants Irvine has previously helped to see how they’re doing.

For the new season of Restaurant Impossible, the Food Network has released the details of the first four restaurants Irvine is going to try to help: Loyd Have Mercy in Titusville, Florida; Habanera and the Guero in Houston, Texas; T. Phillip’s Alehouse and Grill in Glendora, California; the Ginger Monkey in Chandler, Arizona; and Irvine will revisit Rosie’s Cafe in Escondido, California, whose owner has suffered a near-fatal car accident since the first time Irvine helped her out.

Restaurant Impossible airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

