How to Watch World of Dance Season 4 Online Without Cable

Jennifer Lopez’s international dancing competition series World of Dance is back this summer with its fourth season, premiering Tuesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch World of Dance on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

NBC (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch World of Dance live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new episodes of World of Dance on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch World of Dance live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes of World of Dance after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NBC if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch World of Dance live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘World of Dance’ Season 4 Preview

The First 11 Minutes of the World of Dance Premiere with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo!

Season four of this hit dancing competition series is back this year with format changes and some surprises in store for viewers.

The judging panel is led by Jennifer Lopez, alongside Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, with Scott Evans returning as host.

A cavalcade of talented dancers will showcase their talents for an opportunity to win $1 million and the title of the best dancer in the world.

“I’m so excited World of Dance is back this summer with a new crop of incredible dancers,” said Lopez, who also serves as executive producer, in a press release. “On our show we always say that dance is the universal language. It brings us all together, which I think is something we all need during these challenging times.”

The contestants are chosen from thousands of auditions from around the world, then divided into two divisions: Juniors (17 years old and under) and Uppers (18 years old and older). The competition will consist of five rounds — The Qualifiers, Callbacks, the Duels, Semi-Finals, and the World Final. In the first three rounds, dancers compete within their division, but in the Semi-Finals and World Final, acts will compete against each other for the $1 million grand prize.

Junior Division Bailey & Kida Dance to "Off the Rip" by DaBaby – World of Dance Qualifiers 2020

Here’s what is new in season four:

Only the acts that have both undeniable raw talent and determination will rise above the rest and earn their spot to perform on the “World of Dance” stage. To begin the season, contestants now arrive at a warehouse under the impression that they’re performing their final audition for a panel of producers. In a surprise twist, hopeful acts will walk onto the dance floor to realize that the Qualifiers have already begun and our World of Dance judges are there to determine if they have what it takes to make it to the next round. The judges will each give a yes vote, no vote, or Callback vote. If placed in the Callbacks, acts will have one last chance to perform and earn their spot in the next round. New this season for the Duels round, the judges will now choose which acts go head-to-head, creating epic dance battles leading to some of the most intense performances the series has ever seen. Acts won’t know their opponent until they hit the dance floor, so the stakes have never been higher. Last season’s popular Redemption round returns, but this year a special guest judge will decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head to earn the final slot in the Semi-Finals and get their chance to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage.

The show has so far crowned three winners: “Les Twins” in season one, junior hip-hop team “The Lab” in season two, and “The Kings” upper team in season three.

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

