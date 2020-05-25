How to Watch Grant History Channel Documentary Online

From executive producer Leonardo DiCaprio comes Grant, a new documentary series on the History Channel that chronicles the life of Ulysses S. Grant. The series premieres Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on History, with Parts 2 and 3 airing the following nights.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Grant on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

The History Channel is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Grant live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

The History Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Grant live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The History Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Grant live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include episodes of Grant after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The History Channel is included in either the “Sling Blue (47 total channels) or “Sling Orange” (32 channels) bundle. They each cost $20 for the first month, and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Grant live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Grant’ Preview

Grant: Official Trailer | 3-Night Miniseries Event Premieres Memorial Day, May 25 at 9/8c | HistoryHISTORY's three-night miniseries event, "Grant," will premiere over three consecutive nights beginning on Monday, May 25 at 9PM ET/PT on HISTORY. The television event will chronicle the life of one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history – Ulysses S. Grant. "Grant," tells the remarkable and quintessentially American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power and saves the nation not once, but twice. With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this series uncovers the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest test: The Civil War and Reconstruction – the herculean task to reconcile the North and the South. One of the most courageous and unexpected initiatives of Grant's presidency was protecting the right to vote for the four million freed slaves in the face of violent and widespread resistance. "Grant" features on-camera interviews with top experts in the field including Ron Chernow, retired United States Army General and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director David Petraeus, acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, professor of English at West Point Elizabeth Samet and CEO of the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, VA Christy Coleman to name a few.

This new six-hour miniseries comes on the heels of the highly-successful Washington miniseries, which earned 2.6 million total viewers as it told the story of George Washington and Revolutionary War. Now, Grant examines the life of one of the “most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history – Ulysses S. Grant,” says the press release.

“Ulysses S. Grant is one of our most brilliant, yet misunderstood presidents and History is committed to telling the compelling stories, like his, of those who have shaped our great nation,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager for History. “This is an important part of American history that deserves to be told and we look forward to delivering our latest premium core history documentary series to our audience.”

The miniseries does a deep dive on Grant, who “overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power and saves the nation not once, but twice.”

“With a seamless blend of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival imagery, this series uncovers the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during its greatest tests: The Civil War and then Reconstruction – the herculean task of reconciling the North and the South.”

Grant's Road to Success | GRANT 3-NIGHT MINISERIES EVENT PREMIERES 5/25 at 9/8C | HistoryHISTORY's three-night miniseries event, "Grant," will premiere over three consecutive nights beginning on Monday, May 25 at 9PM ET/PT on HISTORY. The television event will chronicle the life of one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history – Ulysses S. Grant. Ulysses S. Grant overcomes a lifetime of failures to lead the Union Army to victory in the Civil War.

“During this time, Grant acted as a pillar of strength when our country suffered its greatest-ever loss of American life. One of the most courageous and unexpected initiatives of Grant’s presidency was protecting the right to vote for the four million formerly enslaved people freed at the end of the war in the face of violent and widespread resistance.”

The miniseries features interviews with top experts in the field, including retired United States Army General and former Central Intelligence Agency director David Petraeus, acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, and professor of English at West Point Elizabeth Samet.

Grant premieres Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel. Parts II and III air on consecutive nights, May 26 and May 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

