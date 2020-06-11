How to Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Everyone’s favorite millennial magazine mavens are back when The Bold Type resumes its fourth season Thursday, June 11, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Bold Type on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Freeform is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Bold Type live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Freeform is one of 31 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Freeform if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Bold Type live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Bold Type’ Season 4B Preview

The Bold Type | Season 4 Official Trailer | Returns June 11The Bold Type season 4 returns Thursday, June 11 on Freeform! "The Bold Type" follows the lives of three close friends living in New York City as they navigate their career, sexuality, identity and ultimately find their own voice in a sea of intimidating leaders. "The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Nikohl Boosheri, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. "The Bold Type" is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Joanna Coles and Ruben Fleischer. Holly Whidden is co-executive producer. The series is produced by Universal Television and The District.

When we last saw ane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), Sutton had just married Richard Hunter (Sam Page), her lawyer fiance who also sits on the board of Scarlet, the magazine where the women work. But their relationship had to stay bicoastal because Sutton finally landed her dream of Scarlet stylist.

Meanwhile, Jane finally realized that she can’t be with someone who isn’t honest with her, so she ended things with Ryan (Dan Jeannotte), who cheated on her while he was on his book tour. At the very end of the last episode, Jane was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy in order to avoid possible breast cancer because she has the gene that makes it more likely.

And Kat decided that fighting against gay conversion therapy was too important of an issue to back down from. She eventually released publisher R.J. Safford’s (Aidan Devine) tax returns on Twitter when he wouldn’t publish the image showing gay conversion therapy for what it really is, but it got her fired from Scarlet.

When the series returns, according to Freeform’s description, “Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world. Kat tries to find a new direction in her life.” It also teases that star Melora Hardin will make her episodic television directing debut with the second episode of the summer.

The first three episodes are as follows:

“Leveling Up,” airing June 11: “Three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.”

“Snow Day,” airing June 18: “A blizzard halts NYC and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face to face with his ex.”

“Lost,” airing June 25: “Sutton grapples with her complex reaction towards the massive changes in her life. At Kat’s urging, Jane starts dating again. Kat plans her next move as she faces financial insecurity, and turns to Alex for help.”

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

