How to Watch Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Season 2 Online

Chef Gordon Ramsay is back with Season 2 of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which promises to feature more extreme locations, more extreme food, and more extreme stunts on Ramsay’s part than Season 1. Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NatGeo.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ Season 2 Preview

The “King of the Kitchen” is back on the road, going off the grid and off the recipe for the second season of Gordon Ramsay Uncharted on NatGeo.

According to the press release, Ramsay “dives, fishes, forages and leaps out of helicopters on another action-packed adventure in the pursuit of food. From the grasslands of South Africa filled with big game to the jungles of Guyana crawling with caimans, his culinary journey also takes in the bounty of Tasmania’s pristine wilderness, Louisiana’s Cajun swamps, Norway’s icy fjords, the spice-packed mountains of South India and the epic Indonesian island of Sumatra.”

The premiere episode, airing Sunday, June 7, promises, “Chef Ramsay explores Tasmania, off the coast of southern Australia; he discovers the purity of the island, diving into shark-infested waters for giant saltwater spiny lobsters; avoiding venomous snakes in the bush while foraging for local herbs.”

In episode 2, airing June 14, “Chef Ramsay gets up close with rhinos, giraffes, zebras, and hippos in the dramatic wilderness of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, as he learns the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors and masters using a local braai.”

In a pre-season interview, executive producer Jon Kroll told TV Insider that they really stepped up their game in season two.

“The weakest episode this season is stronger than the strongest episode from last season,” said Kroll, adding, “We were a little reticent [in season one] to go too crazy with the adventure component and what we were going to have him do, what kinds of planes we were going to have him jump out of or helicopters and things like that. What we found from the first season is he never said no and he wants more, more, more, so we really focused on upping the ante with the adventure component to it.”

“The more crazy ingredients that are pushed out over the edge of cliffs or that you have to rappel in with a helicopter to get to, we just looked for more of that kind of thing. Just like with the first season, there was nothing he wouldn’t do, so we have to now somehow find our way in Season 3 to go even further, and I don’t know how the hell I’m going to do that.”

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NatGeo.

