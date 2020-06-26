How to Watch Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 Online Without Cable

The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are going full steam ahead this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic because they are being held virtually. They air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Watch CBS on Amazon Prime Channels
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:
Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.
Watch CBS on FuboTV
CBS (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
Watch CBS on Hulu With Live TV
CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
CBS All-Access
Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:
Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial
Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.
2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Preview
Hosted by The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond, the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are going to be held virtually this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The broadcast will feature the leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from their homes. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter, with other categories being presented in a separate ceremony in July.
“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, in a press release. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”
The nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Tamara Braun, General Hospital
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
General Hospital
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Today show
Good Morning America
Sunday Today with Willie Geist
Outstanding Game Show
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
The Price is Right
Jeopardy!
Family Feud
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
The View
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
The 3rd hour of Today
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, and Anna Navarro, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Larry King, Larry King Now
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
The Kelly Clarkson Show
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk
Maury Povich, Maury
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
