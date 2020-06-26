How to Watch Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 Online Without Cable

The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are going full steam ahead this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic because they are being held virtually. They air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

2020 Daytime Emmy Awards Preview

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy AwardsSharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, the hosts of CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning show THE TALK, announced today during their broadcast that they will host the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, to be broadcast Friday, June 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network. 2020-06-22T15:00:19Z

Hosted by The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marie Osmond, the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are going to be held virtually this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The broadcast will feature the leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from their homes. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter, with other categories being presented in a separate ceremony in July.

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, in a press release. “Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

The nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Tamara Braun, General Hospital

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Congratulations To Annika Noelle On Her Daytime Emmy Nomination!As Hope Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful, Annika Noelle has earned her nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys time and again. Watch the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys on Friday, June 26 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Watch Full Episdoes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" HERE: http://bit.ly/1KXrgpG Follow "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/1OZwLF6 Like "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1IBYat1 Follow "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1KXrayq Follow"The Bold and the Beautiful" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1NjHHNo Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B 2020-06-18T07:41:52Z

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Today show

Good Morning America

Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Outstanding Game Show

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

The Price is Right

Jeopardy!

Family Feud

Daytime Emmy NominationsCBS Daytime has 71 Daytime Emmy nominations. "Subscribe To ""The Talk"" Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/10hBiIw Watch Full Episodes of ""The Talk"" HERE: http://bit.ly/Wz3H0U Follow “The Talk” on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/2lFjHCj Like ""The Talk"" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/12v9WlC Follow “The Talk” on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/2lbd7mz Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show The Talk features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity, and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and newest host Marie Osmond. The hosts swap stories, challenge each other on issues, and engage the studio audience and viewers at home about events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews as well as amazing human-interest stories. Ten-time Emmy Award winner John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is executive producer with co-executive producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews. 2020-06-18T21:00:03Z

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

The View

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

The 3rd hour of Today

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, and Anna Navarro, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Larry King, Larry King Now

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

The Kelly Clarkson Show

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

Maury Povich, Maury

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Tournament of Laughs: How to Watch Online Without Cable