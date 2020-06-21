Tournament of Laughs: How to Watch Online Without Cable

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down TV production worldwide, networks are getting creative to keep churning out content for their viewers. Enter Tournament of Laughs, a virtual comedy competition series coming to TBS on Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Tournament of Laughs on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Tournament of Laughs’ Preview

Tournament of Laughs | TBSAbout TBS: The home of Conan, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, American Dad, The Last O.G., Angie Tribeca, The Detour, Wrecked, Search Party, & The Guest Book. Get more TBS: Full Episodes: http://www.TBS.com/shows/ YouTube: http://www.YouTube.com/TBS Twitter: https://Twitter.com/TBSNetwork Facebook: http://Facebook.com/TBSNetwork Instagram: https://Instagram.com/TBSNetwork Tournament of Laughs | TBS https://youtu.be/EbAtKZd1hn4 TBS http://www.YouTube.com/user/TBS 2020-06-04T20:28:08Z

Get ready to watch your favorite comedians to compete head-to-head in a comedy tournament this summer on the new series Tournament of Laughs on TBS. The seven-episode reality competition will be hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis and will feature 32 comedians taking each other on, March Madness-style.

The comedians will be sorted in a single-elimination bracket-style tournament, with each episode featuring multiple match-ups. Every week, the comics will “create, produce, self-film, and star in their own videos – from stand-up sets to song parodies and everything in-between,” according to the press release.

Sudeikis will be the master of ceremonies and provide color commentary about the performances. After each episode, the viewing audience will get to vote on who moves forward in the competition. YOu can vote either on your phone or online. The winning comics will return in the next round. The final episode will “feature an expert comedy panel charged with crowning a tournament champion” who will definitely have “the last laugh and bragging rights as tournament champion.”

Featured comedians include Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson, Piff The Magic Dragon, Chaunte Wayans, and Marina Franklin.

“We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

The brackets are below:

UNKNOWN, PROBABLY CANADA

Jeff Ross vs Beth Stelling

Moshe Kasher vs Aida Rodriguez

Mary Lynn Rajskub vs Preacher Lawson

Natasha Leggero vs Cameron Esposito

THE WEST

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog vs Chaunté Wayans

Clayton English vs Matteo Lane

The Sklar Brothers vs Yamaneika Saunders

Judah Friedlander vs Piff the Magic Dragon

THE SOUTH

Jim Norton as “Chip Chipperson” vs Megan Gailey

Gina Yashere vs Paul Rodriguez

Josh Wolf vs Vladmir Caamano

Gilbert Gottfried vs Sarah Tiana

THE EAST

Margaret Cho vs Ian Edwards

Michael Rapapport vs Jessica Kirson

Godrey vs Tim Dillon

Fortune Feimster vs Marina Franklin

Tournament of Laughs airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.

