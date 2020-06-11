How to Watch Double Shot At Love Season 2 Online

The original Double Shot At Love featured twins Rikki and Vikki Mongeon trying to find romance back in 2009. The rebooted version in 2019 stars Jersey Shore alumni Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio looking for love, which they did not find in their first season, so the show is back with a second Double Shot At Love for these two guidos. It premieres Thursday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Double Shot At Love on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview

On the first season of the show for Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D, Vinny supposedly found love with Alysse Joyner, but she said he ghosted her after filming wrapped. Pauly D didn’t find love with anybody. So the boys are back to try again with Double Shot At Love season three.

According to MTV’s press release, this season “reunites the dynamic duo with some of their exes to live and work with them in Sin City.”

“Without the pressure of a competition, the duo thinks it will be easy, but DJ Pauly D and Vinny quickly realize that wherever this group of girls goes, the drama will follow … and love and hook-ups may not be far behind,” teases the show’s description.

The exes who will be joining the guidos in Las Vegas, Nevada, include Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall, and Susan “Suzi” Baidya. In the first season of this show featuring Vinny and Pauly D, Schwartz went home in episode 8, Baidya and Lucchese went home in episode 10, Elizondo went home in episode 12, and Hall and Paige made it to the finale.

But there are also going to be three new male cast members this time around: Brandon Stakemann, Antonio Locke and Nicky Curd. Vinny and Pauly D will “take the new guys under their wings” and “with everyone under one roof, drama inevitably ensues.”

And this is not the only MTV reality show starring Pauly D and Vinny to air this summer. The two also signed on for Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, where each episode pairs Pauly D or Vinny “with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.” The premiere date for Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is TBA.

Double Shot At Love premieres Thursday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

