Grammy Tribute to Unsung Heroes: How to Watch Online Free

In keeping with the cavalcade of stars performing from their homes to raise money to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, on Sunday, June 21, CBS is airing a Grammy’s tribute to the unsung heroes musical special at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes

‘United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes’ Preview

United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes (Sneak Peek 8)Hosted by GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Harry Connick, Jr., celebrate essential workers across America, Sunday, June 21 at 8/7c. Only CBS. 2020-06-17T02:45:01Z

Hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia, this musical tribute will feature special appearances by Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger, plus performances by Connick Jr., Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin Dopsie, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty.

The special will celebrate essential workers all across America as Connick Jr. and his daughter take a cross-country road trip in an RV “to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe. Connick highlights the contributions of these everyday heroes with the help of his celebrity friends, including Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Renée Zellweger, who deliver surprise messages to America’s unsung heroes.”

The Connicks’ journey will begin at their home in Connecticut as they make their way to New Orleans, Louisiana. At each stop, the father-daughter duo “listens to the stories of essential workers in healthcare, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.”

United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes (Sneak Peek 4)Hosted by GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Harry Connick, Jr., celebrate essential workers across America, Sunday, June 21 at 8/7c. Only CBS. 2020-06-17T02:45:01Z

The two-hour special event culminates in Connick’s hometown of New Orleans, with moving musical performances by Connick, Trombone Shorty, and Irma Thomas at iconic locations throughout the city.

The special will invite donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes airs Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

