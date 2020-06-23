How to Watch Greenleaf Season 5 Online Without Cable

It’s time to revisit everyone’s favorite Memphis megachurch and the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family when Greenleaf returns for its fifth and final season on Tuesday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Greenleaf on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

OWN is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Greenleaf live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

OWN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Greenleaf live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch new episodes on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

‘Greenleaf’ Season 5 Preview

Official Trailer: Greenleaf Season 5 | Greenleaf | Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN’s hit drama Greenleaf takes viewers into the cutthroat world of a Memphis megachurch, led by the scandalous Greenleaf family where “secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful.”

The main character is Grace Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge), who came home to Memphis after 20 years when her sister Faith (Terri Abney) died under mysterious circumstances. As Grace reentered the world of the Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, which is run by her parents, Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield), she found herself embroiled in a family whose outward displays of faith hide a multitude of secrets and sins.

When we last saw Grace and her family, it came to light that James and Lady Mae may have become owners of their mansion and land illegally. Kerissa (Kim Hawthorne) had to admit to Jacob (Lamman Rucker) that she cheated on him and now has chlamydia. Phil (Sean Blackmore) asked Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) to marry him and she said yes, but then Bob Whitmore (Beau Bridges) forced Phil into marrying his daughter, Judee (Valerie Jane Parker), and he had to break things off with Charity. And a mysterious man who looked a lot like AJ (Jacob Gibson) approached Grace while she was praying at Faith’s gravesite.

'Greenleaf': The Final Season Begins in June | Greenleaf | Oprah Winfrey Network

According to the OWN press release, “the final season finds the Greenleafs attempting to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church, beginning with the imminent demolition of the house of worship they had all worked so hard to build. Once again, dark secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation even as the Bishop strives to mend his relationship with Lady Mae as they all face an uncertain future.”

The season five premiere is titled “The First Day” and its description reads, “With Calvary’s imminent demolition, Lady Mae and Bishop seek a sign from God; Jacob digs into the family mansion’s past, and Grace learns the real reason why Bob Whitmore is so invested in keeping the Calvary congregation under his wing.”

Subsequent season five episodes are called “The Second Day,” “The Third Day,” and so on.

Greenleaf season five airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

