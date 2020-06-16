How to Watch MDLLA Season 12 Online Without Cable

All the wheeling and dealing, the drama, and the to-die-for real estate are back when Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns to Bravo on Tuesday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Preview

When we last saw the Million Dollar Listing LA crew, James Harris and David Parnes threw a Great Gatsby-themed open house to sell a Bel Air estate. Tracy Tutor tried to find some Los Angeles interest in her highrise in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. And Josh Flagg and Josh Altman tried to set their differences aside to land one of the hottest listings in L.A.

In the season 12 premiere, titled “Altman and Flagg’s Co-List,” the Joshes are working together again to secure a La Jolla listing, while Tracy works hard to sell an artist’s getaway in the Hollywood Hills. Meanwhile, James and David take to LA’s hiking trails to try to drum up interest in a historic bungalow.

Then on June 23, the second episode, which is titled “Razor’s Edge,” promises that “James and David struggle with an unrealistic seller in order to move their Hollywood bungalow. Tracy makes a personal decision to list her own Brentwood home but wants a huge number for it. Flagg and Altman launch their La Jolla co-list with a black-tie affair, but the event turns sour with some real estate drama between Tracy and the Brits.”

In a season 12 preview, Tracy spoke with Christy Reports, telling the host that the upcoming season is even crazier than the trailer implies.

“[The trailer] isn’t even half of it. It’s a peek and it’s intended to be a sneak peek. but truthfully there’s a lot going on this season on the show that’s going to be exciting for all the viewers. Even the format is more interesting this season too. We’re picking up some new ways of shooting some of the properties we’re following where it’s not always beginning, middle, and end. … It’s really going to be a great season,” teased Tracy.

She also teased that Freddy Eklund from Million Dollar Listing New York will stop by on MDLLA this season. She also confirmed that she’s dating someone but her personal life isn’t going to be featured on the show and neither are her children.

“My girls are still not appearing on the show. That was a decision that Jason and I made when we parted ways as a couple,” said Tracy.

Million Dollar Listing LA airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

