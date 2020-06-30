Saucedo vs Fredrickson Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Top Rank Boxing returns with a main event featuring junior welterweights Alex Saucedo and Sonny Fredrickson squaring off at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The night’s co-feature (Josue Vargas vs Salvador Briceno and Saucedo vs Fredrickson) starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch the fight live online via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

ESPN is one of 68 total channels included with Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can then watch Saucedo vs Fredrickson live on your computer via the Vidgo website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or other compatible streaming device via the Vidgo app.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Saucedo vs Fredrickson live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

ESPN is one of 31 channels included in the Sling Orange package. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Saucedo vs Fredrickson live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Saucedo vs Fredrickson Preview

Saucedo (29-1, 19 KOs) and Fredrickson (21-2, 14 KOs) will have 10 rounds to best the other in this bout. For Saucedo, the primary goal is to work his way up to another title shot. The 26-year-old has had one chance to claim a belt — when he fell to Maurice Hooker in November 2018 — and he came up just short. He has taken nearly a year off since then, working hard while honing his craft. With a 72-inch reach and a varied skill set, Saucedo should be a good match for the savvy fighter out of Toledo, Ohio.

Fredrickson has won his last three fights, and like Saucedo, he also came extremely close to being a champion. He fell in the USBA championship to Samuel Teah last November, when he lost by decision. That defeat has prepared him for this fight, and has made him hungrier than ever, he says.

“After that fight, I was thinking I wasn’t sure when I’d get another opportunity,” Fredrickson said about the loss to Teah. “It made me hungrier. Then I got the call with this opportunity and this is what I needed. I’m still in there. I have to take full advantage of it. We’re ready.”

He also is prepared for the fight of his life Tuesday. “It might turn into a war honestly because the way he fights, the way I fight, I think it’s going to be a great fight,” Fredrickson said. “It’s going to be a candidate for one of the best fights of the year if everything goes as planned.”

His opponent seems to agree. Saucedo has been using his time off to train for this fight specifically. The 5’10 Saucedo knows the 6-foot-1 Fredrickson has a bit of a height advantage, and he has been trying to eliminate that.

“I have gotten a lot of quality sparring during the last few months, and I believe that’s going to show on June 30,” Saucedo said. “We have done 130 rounds in this camp sparring three times a week. We were able to get some taller guys to prepare for what Sonny brings to the table. I’ve worked on the things I need to win this fight. I’m still the same aggressive fighter, but we put a lot more movement in there. I’ve gone back to basics.”

Saucedo officially weighed in at 140 1/2 pounds, while Fredrickson came in at 140 3/4 pounds.