How to Watch Syfy Wire’s ‘The Great Debate’ Online Without Cable

In keeping with the long tradition of funny celebrities debating pop culture comes Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate, which sees stars unleashing their inner geeks to go head-to-head on geekdom’s biggest questions. It premieres Thursday, June 18 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

Syfy is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Great Debate live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Syfy is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Great Debate live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Syfy is one of 47 live-TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Syfy if you plan on keeping it long term:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Great Debate live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

SYFY WIRE'S THE GREAT DEBATE premieres Thursday, June 18 at 11/10c on SYFY. Only one nerd can reign supreme in SYFY's brand new, half-hour late-night series SYFY WIRE'S THE GREAT DEBATE. In every episode, watch a rotating panel of your favorite celebrities as they unleash their inner-geek and go head-to-head to hash out fandom's burning questions like: Who'd be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker? Based on the wildly successful Comic-Con events, the show is hosted by comedian Baron Vaughn who fans the flames, keeps the peace, and leads some of the funniest minds in geekdom into battle. With a wisecracking Droid sidekick, DB-8, checking the facts and a live audience bringing the energy, the show will finally settle the hottest topics in science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics and more.

In the description for The Great Debate, Syfy promises that “only one nerd can reign supreme” when a “rotating panel of your favorite celebrities unleash their inner-geek and go head-to-head to hash out fandom’s burning questions like: Who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker? What is THE best movie snack? What would a therapy session with Super Mario look like?”

Hosted by comedian Baron Vaughn, the show is based on the highly successful debating events held at Comic-Con. Vaughn is joined by a wisecracking droid sidekick, DB-8, as they fan the flames, keep the peace and help some of the funniest minds in geekdom debate the hottest topics in sci-fi, fantasy, horror, comics, and more.

The “ever-morphing panel of passionate nerd ambassadors – ready to defend their own personal Geekdom truth” include Mayim Bialik, Steelo Brim, Colton Dunn, Open Mike Eagle, Dani Fernandez, Maude Garrett, Brea Grant, Akilah Hughes, Orlando Jones, Matt Kirshen, Lauren Lapkus, Mike Lawrence, Yassir Lester, Amber Nash, Ify Nwadiwe, Brian Posehn, Jonah Ray, Adam Savage, Aisha Tyler, Janet Varney, Reggie Watts, and the Cast of Critical Role – Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham.

In this preview, join host Baron Vaughn and a crack group of nerds as they debate burning questions about all things sci-fi. The Great Debate premieres Thursday, June 18 at 11/10c on SYFY

At the end of every episode, Vaughn and DB-8 will make the final verdict on which geek reigns supreme.

In the preview videos, Tyler and Savage argue about zombies. Tyler says zombies “are the most terrifying monster ever created,” while Savage says that “zombies are simply a projection of our desire to shoot our neighbors.”

Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate airs Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

