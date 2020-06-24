How to Watch ‘Transhood’ Documentary Online Without Cable

Transhood is a new documentary debuting this week that follows four children of various ages that are growing up transgender. It premieres Wednesday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Transhood on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Transhood’ Preview

This new HBO documentary is five years in the making. It was filmed over a five-year period in Kansas City, Missouri, following four transgender kids who are ages 4, 7, 12, and 15 at the start of the film as they “redefine ‘coming of age.'”

The release for the film reads, “These kids and their families show us the intimate realities of how gender is re-shaping the family next door in a unique and unprecedented chronicle of growing up transgender in the heartland. The film is a nuanced story of how parents and children are challenged, transform, and sometimes find unexpected purpose in their identities as transgender families. Moving, surprising, and inspiring, this story teaches us something new about being human.”

The film is directed and produced by Sharon Liese, the woman behind the documentary series High School Confidential, documentary film The Gnomist, and short film Fight for the First.

In a pre-premiere review, Variety’s Guy Lodge has nothing but praise for the documentary, calling it “engrossing” with a “bright, humane approach to a subject of increasingly everyday prominence” that yields “sometimes surprising results.”

Lodge also writes, “While wholly sympathetic to the cause, Transhood isn’t just a work of blandly cheery activism: Liese frankly observes the practical obstacles and psychological swings endured by its four young subjects and their families, sometimes to upsetting effect. … Abetted by Dava Whisenant and Nick Andert’s supple editing, Transhood excels in fine-grained, day-on-day domestic observation. But it’s intelligently attuned, too, to larger sociopolitical changes in the wind, for better and for worse, as it notes just how much can change — in a person, in a family, in a country — in five years. Children, it turns out, grow up a lot faster than adults.”

Transhood airs Wednesday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

