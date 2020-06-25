How to Watch Variety’s Power of Women Special Online Without Cable

This week, Lifetime and Variety have joined forces to celebrate the brave women serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in a Power of Women: Frontline Heroes special airing Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes’ Preview

Cate Blanchett Talks Feminism, Working With Women Directors on 'Mrs. America'

Hosted by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, this one-hour special will celebrate the brave women serving on the frontlines of the pandemic.

As part of the event, viewers can contribute directly to the United Nations Foundation/World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund on Facebook. Facebook has provided $10 million in matched funds for this ongoing effort.

Variety’s Power of Women honorees for 2020 include Cate Blanchett, Patti Lupone, and Janelle Monae, who will be on the special to celebrate those on the frontlines. Other guests include past honorees Laverne Cox, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Blake Lively, Helen Mirren, and Natalie Portman. Additionally, Grammy-nominated vocalist Andra Day will be on hand for a special performance.

According to Lifetime’s press release, the special aims to “celebrate the courageous women on the frontlines of the pandemic – including doctors, nurses, teachers, researchers, among others – who are putting themselves at risk to make a difference and working towards finding a solution in this crisis. The special will take a look at ways women are confronting domestic violence, changes to the way children are educated, mental health, homelessness and other areas that affect our daily lives. Current and past Power of Women honorees will come together to celebrate these remarkable women, their extraordinary work, and their dedication to their communities during this incredibly challenging time.”

Janelle Monáe Defines Her Power in Variety's Power of Women

“During this incredibly trying time, we look forward to celebrating the remarkable women on the frontlines of the pandemic who are making the health and safety of others a priority every single day. In the midst of this crisis, the work they are doing is the epitome of selflessness and bravery,” said Claudia Eller, Editor-In-Chief of Variety, in a press release. “We are also thrilled to honor yet another inspiring group of women within the industry whose contributions to their respective humanitarian causes are making such a powerful impact on our global community.”

“Variety’s Power of Women is one of our signature events. With our founding partner Lifetime, we knew it was crucial this year more than ever to expand our tradition and highlight our everyday heroes — the frontline workers who are courageously battling the pandemic,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety Group Publisher and Chief Revenue Officer. “For the first time, a multi-platform global audience will experience our iconic event and join us in paying tribute to the dedication and perseverance of all of these incredibly inspirational women.”

Lifetime and Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes Special Online airs Thursday, June 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

