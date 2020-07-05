How to Watch ‘Desus & Mero’ Online Without Cable

The hilarious late-night talk show Desus & Mero is coming back from a month-long hiatus this week to finish out its second season. It returns Sunday, July 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how to watch Desus & Mero on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms insted of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Desus & Mero Preview

We Brought the Bodega to You | DESUS & MERO | SHOWTIMEThe Bodega Boys are the future of late-night TV. Catch new episodes of DESUS & MERO on Sundays and Thursdays at 11/10c only on SHOWTIME. #DESUSandMERO #BodegaHive Subscribe to the DESUS & MERO YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/MRjgEi Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: http://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: http://sho.com/store_yt_showtime Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/shodesusandmero/ Like: https://www.facebook.com/DESUSandMERO Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shodesusandmero/ Website: https://www.sho.com/desus-and-mero DESUS & MERO, the Bronx’s very own, reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits.. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. DESUS & MERO continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. 2019-05-02T15:25:39Z

Comedic duo Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez debuted their self-titled talk show in February 2019, airing a successful 45-episode first season from February to November. The second season premiered February 3, 2020, but then after the March 12 went on a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down television production all over the world.

The second season returned on March 30 and ran continuously until May 28. Now after a hiatus of a little over a month, the late-night talk show is back with new episodes beginning Sunday, July 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. This marks a move for the show — it previously aired on Mondays and Thursdays, now it will be airing on Sundays and Thursdays.

According to the release from Showtime, “Each episode features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.”

It also recounts how Desus and Mero met, saying that they were longtime acquaintances who connected online in the early days of Twitter “where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.”

Stacey Abrams on Trump, 2020 Election & Voting Rights | Extended Interview | DESUS & MERO | SHOWTIMEDESUS & MERO chat with former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives and former Governor of Georgia runner up, Stacey Abrams, about her future in politics, being a novelist, and the best grits! Catch new episodes of DESUS & MERO on Mondays and Thursdays at 11/10c only on SHOWTIME. #DESUSandMERO #BodegaHive Subscribe to the DESUS & MERO YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/MRjgEi Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: http://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: http://sho.com/store_yt_showtime Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/shodesusandmero/ Like: https://www.facebook.com/DESUSandMERO Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shodesusandmero/ Website: https://www.sho.com/desus-and-mero DESUS & MERO, the Bronx’s very own, reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits.. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. DESUS & MERO continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. 2019-04-12T17:19:45Z

Desus and Mero also continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast, which can be found here.

The first episode when the show returns is called “You Are the Jake” and features guest Jamaal Bowman, who is running for the United States House of Representatives in New York’s 16th congressional district. He is challenging incumbent Eliot Engel.

The July 9 episode is called “It Be Your Own Mans” and features former Daily Show host Jon Stewart. The July 12 episode title has not yet been announced, but the featured guest is rapper Noname. The July 16 episode features filmmaker Judd Apatow.

Desus & Mero airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

READ NEXT: How to Watch I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Documentary Online