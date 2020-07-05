How to Watch ‘Desus & Mero’ Online Without Cable

The hilarious late-night talk show Desus & Mero is coming back from a month-long hiatus this week to finish out its second season. It returns Sunday, July 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.
If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how to watch Desus & Mero on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Amazon Prime Showtime Channel
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime
Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.
For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.
Showtime Online
This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms insted of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:
Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.
Watch Showtime on FuboTV
Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:
Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
Watch Showtime on Hulu
Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:
Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.
You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
Desus & Mero Preview
Comedic duo Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez debuted their self-titled talk show in February 2019, airing a successful 45-episode first season from February to November. The second season premiered February 3, 2020, but then after the March 12 went on a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down television production all over the world.
The second season returned on March 30 and ran continuously until May 28. Now after a hiatus of a little over a month, the late-night talk show is back with new episodes beginning Sunday, July 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. This marks a move for the show — it previously aired on Mondays and Thursdays, now it will be airing on Sundays and Thursdays.
According to the release from Showtime, “Each episode features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.”
It also recounts how Desus and Mero met, saying that they were longtime acquaintances who connected online in the early days of Twitter “where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing.”
Desus and Mero also continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast, which can be found here.
The first episode when the show returns is called “You Are the Jake” and features guest Jamaal Bowman, who is running for the United States House of Representatives in New York’s 16th congressional district. He is challenging incumbent Eliot Engel.
The July 9 episode is called “It Be Your Own Mans” and features former Daily Show host Jon Stewart. The July 12 episode title has not yet been announced, but the featured guest is rapper Noname. The July 16 episode features filmmaker Judd Apatow.
Desus & Mero airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.
READ NEXT: How to Watch I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Documentary Online
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.