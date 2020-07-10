How to Watch Disney Channel Summer Sing Along 2020 Online

After two successful Disney singalongs on ABC in April and May, get ready for the third Disney singalong of the summer, this one airing Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Disney Channel Summer Sing Along 2020 via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services including Vidgo, Hulu With Live TV, and Sling TV.

Disney Channel Summer Sing Along 2020 Preview

After two highly successful Disney singalongs in April and May, the cavalcade of celebrities is back to bring toe-tappin’ Disney tunes to viewers all around the world.

According to the press release, this iteration will feature “Disney Channel’s family of multitalented stars and special guests as they perform iconic songs from Disney Channel Original Movies and more. With a beach ball to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences can sing and dance along with their favorite stars to iconic songs from popular movies, including High School Musical 2, Camp Rock 2, Let It Shine, Descendants 3 and ZOMBIES.”

Hosted by Laura Marano of Austin & Ally fame, the special is headlined by Demi Lovato and will also feature appearances by Coco Jones, Olivia Rodrigo, Jerry Harris, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Trevor Tordjman, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Jada Marie, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Jason Maybaum, Ruby Rose Turner, Dakota Lotus, Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, Israel Johnson, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, Christian J. Simon, Ramon Reed, Kaylin Hayman, and sister dance troupe Norah, Yarah, and Rosa Mukanga.

The Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along airs Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney, followed by Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist, which honors teachers with the Heroes for Change Award and features appearances by some of the brightest stars in music.

