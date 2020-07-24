How to Stream Giants vs Dodgers Opening Day Online

Baseball is back, and with it, one of the National League’s biggest rivalries returns when the San Francisco Giants head to Dodger Stadium to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Giants vs Dodgers Preview

The pitching duel in this one is full of intrigue: Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers, while Johnny Cueto will get the nod for San Francisco. Cueto has not pitched since he had Tommy John surgery last season, but he said this week that he’s ready to finally get back out there. “I practiced a lot in the Dominican Republic, I worked hard and kept myself in pitching shape,” Cueto said about taking the mound again. “I’m ready.”

As for Kershaw, he’s slightly concerned with how to amp himself up for games with no crowd to play in front of, but once the game starts, he says his adrenaline will kick in and take over.

“Creating that excitement is something I’ve thought about, as to how do I create that nervous energy that gets you going, that adrenaline,” said Kershaw. “Facing another team, understanding the game counts will internally create some of that. Obviously, it’s not going to be the same without fans here. But what we all have to understand is how much people are excited, so fired up to watch a live sporting event on live TV.”

The Dodgers also just secured the services of Mookie Betts for another 12 years this week, so it will be interesting to see how the outfielder responds to his new deal in his first opportunity.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineup for the Dodgers on opening day:

Mookie Betts, RF Max Muncy, 1B Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, CF Corey Seager, SS A.J. PollockA.J., LF Joc Pederson, DH Chris Taylor, 2B Will Smith, C

The Giants will be without Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt, who are out with minor injuries. Still, New manager Gabe Kapler thinks his team is in good shape for the opener, especially considering the uniqueness of the season.

“I think we are healthier than a lot of us expected,” Kapler said this week. “Trying to ramp up very quickly is a challenge. The best way to keep pitchers ready is a nice, long, slow ramp-up. The same can be true to some degree for position players. While we didn’t have that, we started the process of building the players up… I think we’ve done a nice job, relatively speaking, of keeping the group healthy.”

The starting lineup against the Giants should look like this:

Austin Slater, LF Mike Yastrzemski, RF Wilmer Flores, 3B Hunter Pence, DH Darin Ruf, 1B Donovan Solano, 2B Mauricio Dubón, CF Brandon Crawford, SS Tyler Heineman, C

In 2019, the Dodgers got the better of the season series, going 12-7 against the Giants, while also boasting a 6-4 record at home.