How to Stream Hoarders Season 11 Online Without Cable

A&E’s popular reality series Hoarders is coming back for its 11th season on July 20 with a season full of special two-hour episodes, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday nights.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Hoarders on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Hoarders Season 11 Preview

Hoarders Facing Jail Time | A&ETune in to Hoarders, Mondays at 8/7c on A&E, and stay up to date on all of A&E's premieres at http://aetv.com/schedule. Check out this compilation of hoarders who face jail time if they don't clean up their situation. #Hoarders Subscribe for more from Hoarders and other great A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: http://aetv.us/HoardersOfficial Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV In Hoarders, Professionals try to help people who compulsively hoard possessions. A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it's the network's distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E makes entertainment an art form. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-07-19T16:59:48Z

This Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice Award-winning series is back with its 11th season on A&E, tackling the “biggest, most extreme, and most challenging hoards in the country.”

The network’s description of the upcoming season says, “These very special 2-hour episodes focus on a single character and take an in-depth look into what goes into dealing with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude. The series will introduce viewers to five extraordinary individuals from across the United States. From Florida to Alaska and Massachusetts to Washington state, Hoarders’ team of experts will attempt to avert crisis ranging from jail time to financial ruin and loss of property. For the first time, the extended running time of each episode will give the audience an inside look at what really goes on when the experts race against the clock to try to avert a crisis and help families understand the impact of this devastating mental disorder.”

On the season 11 premiere episode, titled “Carol,” a woman named Carol has hoarded her husband’s home for “the past two decades.” Now, “with the mansion threatened to be condemned, the family unites to try to save the house and confront Carol about her behavior.”

Hoarders: Michelle Has More than 60 Birds – Full Episode (S2, E4) | A&ELike Hoarders? Check out full episodes of Born Behind Bars in this playlist! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHkel-60RmiX-TwLx5asM7HEDCVzclaft. The small paths in Michelle's house are the only way she can get to her collection of more than 60 birds in Season 2, Episode 4. #Hoarders Subscribe for more from Hoarders and other great A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe_ae Find out more about the show and watch full episodes on our site: http://aetv.us/HoardersOfficial Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV In Hoarders, professionals try to help people who compulsively hoard possessions. A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E makes entertainment an art form. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-07-17T21:59:52Z

Then on Monday, July 27 comes “Sherry,” an episode where the professionals try to help a woman named Sherry who compulsively hoards her possessions. And on Monday, August 3 is “Althia,” who “faces heavy fines for multiple vehicles, building materials and a 60-foot semi-trailer on her residential property; her 5,000 square foot unfinished dream home is filled with unsold inventory from a business that ended when her husband died.”

In a preview of the upcoming season, a man named Paul in Mobile, Alabama says, “I’ve been collecting junk for quite a while. I’ve got a little bit of everything here — quite a few vehicles, a lot of refrigerators, stoves, used appliances, scrap metal, stuff I’ve collected over the years.”

Paul has been cited by Mobile County for criminal littering. He must now clean up his property or face jail time. Paul gets choked up as he tells the show, “I’m trying to motivate myself but I wasn’t able to do it by myself.”

Hoarders airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.