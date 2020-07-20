How to Stream ‘Intervention’ 2020 Online Without Cable

A&E’s long-running reality series Intervention, which boasts nearly 250 episodes to date, returns with the Season 21 premiere on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Intervention Season 21 Preview

This Emmy-winning and PRISM Award-winning reality series is back on Monday, July 20 with its 21st season of profiling people “whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis or estranged them from their friends and loved ones.”

According to the network’s press release, “Each episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the addict,” and which is conducted by one of seven specialists: Jeff VanVonderen, a former pastor and alcoholic; Candy Finnigan, who specializes in counseling female addicts, especially addicted mothers; Donna Chavous, a former addict who became a sober coach; Ken Seeley, a former addict who founded Intervention 911; Sylvia Parsons, the only person who has ever been the subject of an episode of Intervention and went on to become an interventionist; Heather Hayes, an expert on complex mental health issues and the full spectrum of addictive disorders; and Jim Reidy, a renowned interventionist who specializes in “connecting with the lost, bridging the gaps in family systems, and coaching families into long term recovery.”

On the newest season, the premiere is titled “Melanie” and it follows a teen girl who was “introduced to crack cocaine by an older boyfriend” at the age of 14. She was “instantly hooked” and ended up in rehab at the age of 15.

The second episode airs Monday, July 27, and is titled “Robin,” which sees her family forcing her to choose between treatment or exile or isolation.”

And on Monday, August 3, is the tragic story of Chelan, “a devoted wife and mother until the breakup of her marriage sent her spiraling into the world of prescription opioid abuse; three years later, Chelan is homeless, works as a prostitute and is no longer allowed to see her three little boys.”

In the new season trailer, subjects can be heard saying things like, “This is my life. I’m a junkie” and “Alcohol took everything away from me” and “I choose a rock over my kid.”

One interventionist then says, “There’s an ending happening here. I don’t know if it’s a good one or a bad one.”

Intervention airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E