How to Watch ‘Outcry’ Documentary Series Online Without Cable

This week Showtime is debuting a new investigative docuseries called Outcry, which examines the story of a Texas high school football star whose conviction of sexually assaulting a child has been called into question. It premieres Sunday, July 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Outcry on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via the Showtime Channel, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Outcry either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can either watch Outcry live, or you can watch on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the Showtime add-on, you can watch Outcry live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms insted of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Showtime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Outcry live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

‘Outcry’ Preview

OUTCRY (2020) Official Trailer | 5-Part Series | Premieres July 5th On SHOWTIMEOUTCRY examines the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction and the quest for truth and justice as the case unfolds. The 5-part series premieres July 5th at 10 pm E.T/P.T on SHOWTIME Kelley had incredible momentum going into his senior year of high school in Leander, Texas, but that came to a sudden halt in the summer of 2013 when he was arrested and convicted of super aggravated sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. After he was sentenced to 25 years in state prison without the possibility of parole, a groundswell of support emerged, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution’s tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction. Over the course of three years, filmmakers capture a divided community and follow the principal participants on both sides of the appeal process as they work in pursuit of opposing truths. #SHOSports #Outcry Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT Follow SHOWTIME Sports: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports Follow SHOWTIME Boxing: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/showtimeboxing Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/ Follow INSIDE THE NFL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/ Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/ Follow SHOWTIME: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Twitter: https://twitter.com/Showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME Official Site: https://www.sho.com/ 2020-02-27T18:08:49Z

In 2014, Greg Kelley, a Texas high school football star, was charged, convicted, and sentenced for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy in 2013. Showtime’s new investigative documentary series Outcry examines the case, from the controversial conviction to the “quest for truth and justice that followed in the wake of his sentencing.”

The description reads, “Few people experience the momentum that Kelley had going into his senior year in Leander, Texas. That all changed when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, and sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole. But a groundswell of support emerged for Kelley, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution’s tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction.”

The first episode trailer shows “Kelley, his supporter Jake Brydon, and Cedar Park Chief of Police Sean Mannix present their sides of the story depicting a juxtaposition of innocence and guilt,” according to Showtime’s press release. It will look at a “raw and divided community over the course of three years as both sides of the appeal process work in pursuit of opposing truths.”

OUTCRY (2020) Official First Look | 5-Part Series | Premieres July 5th On SHOWTIMEAn exclusive first look clip from the upcoming Showtime Sports documentary series OUTCRY. OUTCRY examines the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction and the quest for truth and justice as the case unfolds. The 5-part series premieres July 5th at 10pm E.T/P.T on SHOWTIME #SHOSports #Outcry Subscribe to the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel: https://goo.gl/s8CWVT Follow SHOWTIME Sports: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoSports/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/SHOsports Instagram: https://instagram.com/shosports Official Site: https://www.sho.com/sports Follow SHOWTIME Boxing: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShowtimeBoxing Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtimeboxing Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/showtimeboxing Tumblr: http://showtimeboxing.tumblr.com/ Follow INSIDE THE NFL: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insidetheNFL Twitter: https://twitter.com/insidetheNFL Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidetheNFL/ Follow BELOW THE BELT with Brendan Schaub: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BelowTheBeltSHO Twitter: https://twitter.com/btbshowtime Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belowthebelt/ Follow SHOWTIME: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Twitter: https://twitter.com/Showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SHOWTIME Official Site: https://www.sho.com/ 2020-05-04T16:43:31Z

The docuseries is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Pat Kondelis, the man behind other documentaries Operation Appreciation, Polarized, Disgraced, The Radical Story of Patty Hearst, and The Scheme. During the 2020 ATX TV festival, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kondelis said Outcry was a difficult documentary to make because they didn’t know what was going to happen with the case as they filmed it.

“It was challenging, very, very challenging because at that point we didn’t know what was going to happen with the case, he didn’t know what was going to happen with the case, but he had been in prison for just about three years at that point and was very eager to get his side of the story out,” said Kondelis (via Page Six).

He also said that what impressed him right away about Kelley was that Kondelis “asked him some very, very difficult questions and he did not shy away from those questions at all.”

“Sitting there in prison, with cameras on you, with somebody you’ve never really met before, asking you very intimate questions, I was impressed with the way that he handled himself and how honest he was,” said the filmmaker.

Outcry airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

READ NEXT: How to Watch I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Documentary Online