How to Watch ‘Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business’ Online

Fans of Restaurant Impossible and its host, Robert Irvine, are in for a treat with this new spinoff, Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business, which premieres Thursday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

‘Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business’ Preview

Chef Robert Irvine signed a new nulti-year deal with the Food Network this year, the network announced on July 17, and part of that deal is that his hit show Restaurant Impossible will get new episodes, plus he is debuting a new spin-off series called Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business.

The Food Network release describes the series thusly: “Robert helps restaurants that previously featured on Restaurant Impossible and whose businesses were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The series will be accompanied by an all-new after show with him and other members of the Restaurant Impossible family going behind-the-scenes of each episode and answering questions from fans.”

“I’m beyond grateful to have had Food Network as my professional home for so many years – and positively thrilled that our partnership will continue for the foreseeable future,” said Irvine in a statement. “The biggest thanks, however, I reserve for our fans, whose enthusiasm and support make it all possible. We have a lot of work to do, with more restaurants than ever needing a helping hand. Now let’s get to work!”

Coronavirus in Context: Restaurant: Impossible's Robert Irvine Examines Restaurant Industry | WebMDRobert Irvine discusses how coronavirus affects the current state of food supply chains and restaurant operations, and what the future of these industries might look like. Irvine also gives some tips to create restaurant-worthy meals at home and what we can do to help those in need. Subscribe to WebMD: https://www.youtube.com/user/WebMD Follow WebMD: Website: http://webmd.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WebMD/ Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/webmd/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/WebMD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/webmd/ 2020-04-16T18:46:13Z

“Robert Irvine’s tireless commitment to helping restaurant owners in need, along with his passion and support for service members and first responders has made Robert a fan favorite over the years,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “I could not be more excited for Robert to remain in the Food Network family, as he continues to captivate viewers with the Restaurant: Impossible franchise, along with delivering future projects that are sure to help and inspire.”

Restaurant Impossible is in its 17th season on the Food Network. Irvine has also worked on the shows Dinner: Impossible, Worst Cooks in America, Restaurant Express, Chopped: Impossible, Guy’s Grocery Games: Impossible, and Next Iron Chef.

Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

