How to Watch Charles Manson Epix Documentary 2020 Online

The Charles Manson story is once again being dramatized for the screen in the form of a new docuseries called Helter Skelter: An American Myth, which premieres Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Helter Skelter: An American Myth’ Preview

Helter Skelter (EPIX 2020 Series) – Official TrailerHelter Skelter: An American Myth is a six-part doc series premiering 7/26 at 10/9c, only on EPIX. #HelterSkelter https://www.facebook.com/EPIX/ https://twitter.com/epixhd https://instagram.com/epix Watch on EPIX. Get the channel or get the app: https://www.epix.com/get-epix The legend of The Manson Family permeates our culture, our media, and our collective fears. Why, after 50 years, does this ragtag group of hippies and their two-night murder spree still fascinate and perplex us? The six-episode EPIX original series “Helter Skelter: An American Myth” is the most definitive recounting of the Manson Family story ever put on screen, and will challenge everything viewers think they know about this bizarre chapter in American history. 2020-06-22T20:07:27Z

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, known for producing The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of TOmorrow, have partnered Eli Frankel of Rogue Atlas Productions and director Lesley Chilcott to bring audience this new docuseries about Charles Manson and his followers.

The EPIX press release for the special reads, “In the most comprehensive telling of the Manson Family yet told in a visual medium, Helter Skelter: An American Myth features never-before-accessed interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, weaving these original narratives with archival footage and newly-unearthed images. It will upend what people think they know about this layered and complex story and cast an entirely new light on this Crime of the Century.

“Over 50 years have passed since Charles Manson and his cultishly devoted followers committed their horrific crimes, and yet, the public remains truly in the dark about The Manson Family and their journey into the abyss. How can one story be so well known, so legendary, and yet so little understood?”

Said Lesley Chilcott, “Helter Skelter sets out to illuminate new perspectives on one of the most legendary crimes of our time. The filmmaking team and I are grateful for the collaborations with Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas, Warner Horizon and EPIX and the opportunity to tell this complete story.”

“Working with the brilliant Lesley Chilcott and the talented teams at Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas and Warner Horizon Unscripted has been a fantastic journey,” said Michael Wright, President, EPIX. “Helter Skelter’s bone-chilling narrative is rooted in one of the most infamous and fascinating crimes of the past several decades, and we’re thrilled that this story is being so expertly told on EPIX.”

“Helter Skelter is an edge-of-your-seat thriller about a small-time con artist who spearheaded one of the most unspeakable murder tragedies in history,” said Brooke Karzen, the Executive Vice President and Head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. “It explores the age-old question: are killers born or are they made?”

The six-part docuseries airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

