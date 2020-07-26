How to Stream ‘Surviving Joe Exotic’ Online Without Cable

If you just can’t get enough of the Joe Exotic from Tiger King, the true-crime docuseries on Netflix, Animal Planet is here with a brand-new special called Surviving Joe Exotic that is sure to pique your interest. It premieres Saturday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Surviving Joe Exotic on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Surviving Joe Exotic’ Preview

This new special from Animal PLanet features “one of the last formal interviews with Joe Exotic before his arrest” and “explores the truth behind the exploited animals at the G.W. Zoo.”

The Animal Planet press release teases:

The story behind Joe Exotic and the infamous G.W. Zoo left the audiences stunned as allegations of lies & deception came to light with uncovered wildlife violations at the center. In an all-new Animal Planet documentary special featuring one of Joe Exotic’s last formal interviews before his arrest, viewers will follow the emotional stories of animals that made it out of the zoo for a second chance at life, and hear from ex-employees, including Saff Saffery – who lost an arm to one of Joe’s tigers – rescue leaders, exotic animal experts, and others with firsthand knowledge of the animal trafficking and breeding that fueled Joe Exotic’s empire. Paired with never-before-seen footage of Joe filmed for Animal Planet’s Wolves and Warriors in 2018, audiences will witness the stories of animals who were caught in the crossfire of Joe Exotic’s big cat breeding business, and the heartwarming stories of those that found new homes after the G.W. Zoo.

The press release goes on to reveal that during the Wolves and Warriors shoot, Animal Planet was given insider access to Joe Exotic’s stage show, interactive tour, and an exclusive interview with the man himself. The special also features “firsthand revelations from staff who worked side-by-side with Joe, including former employee Gaylynn Eastwood and former manager Saff Saffery. Both reveal new details about Joe’s breeding business, his behind-the-scenes treatment of the animals at the G.W. Zoo, and his dangerous dealings of trading in exotic animals.”

Finally, the special will feature the touching journeys of the animals who survived Joe Exotic’s zoo, including Kryxis and Kadira, two visually impaired tiger littermates whose vision was restored after their rescue from the G.W. Zoo through surgery at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana; and Chobe and Kariba, two lions found traumatized by the pain of inbreeding and spending their lifetimes in a small enclosure, who are relocated to Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary in Oregon where they can step on cool grass. The special follows these stories of hope to “learn more about what’s next for the innocent animals who were caught in the endless cycle of neglect and mistreatment that exists in the world of big cat and exotics trade.”

Surviving Joe Exotic premieres Saturday, July 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.

