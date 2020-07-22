How to Watch ‘American Injustice: The Fight for Police Reform’ Online

As part of BET’s “Content for Change” initiative, the network put together a special called American Justice: The Fight for Police Reform, airing Wednesday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

‘American Justice: The Fight for Police Reform’ Preview

American Injustice – hosted by Soledad O'brien 2019-07-25T16:38:44Z

Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, this new special aims to “address the crucial issue of police reform in America.” Special guests include U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressional Black Caucus Chair and U.S. Representative Karen Bass, Congressman Cedric Richmond, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Black Lives Matter Co-founder Patrisse Cullors, CBS News Correspondent Jeff Pegues, former Camden Police Chief J. Scott Thomson, Charlottesville, VA Police Chief RaShall M. Brackney, and NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson.

The description of the special reads:

Over 1,000 people are killed by police every year in America, and Black people are three times more likely to be killed than white people. George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of Minnesota police seemed to mark a tipping point, as millions of protestors in the United States and around the world, took to the streets to call for urgent and bold reforms to address the legacy of racially biased policing and misuse of force. In spite of this growing movement, proposed police reform legislation has stalled on Capitol Hill. What will it take for lawmakers to pass meaningful and comprehensive police reform? What will it take to transform the way our communities are policed? Now in this exclusive BET News special titled American Justice: The Fight for Police Reform, award-winning journalist, Soledad O’Brien speaks with key politicians, law enforcement officials and activists to address this pivotal moment in the fight for police reform and discuss how supporters can move from protests to progress.

The special will cover a range of topics including the status of police reform legislation on Capitol Hill including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the Defund the Police movement, the power of police unions, the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and the fight over qualified immunity.

“Content for Change” is BET’s media-focused initiative to “help address issues of systemic racism and inequities in America including racial justice, economic empowerment, education, health and civic participation.” The program was announced in June 2020 and American Justice: The Fight for Police Reform will be its first program.

American Justice: The Fight for Police Reform premieres Wednesday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

