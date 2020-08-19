Where to Watch Bayern vs Lyon in USA

Lyon will make its first Champions League semifinal appearance in a decade, taking on favorites Bayern Munich at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS All-Access (online only, English), TUDN (TV, Spanish) and Univision (TV, Spanish).

Here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

Lyon vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern has been on fire regardless of who or where they’re playing this season. In their 50 total games in all competitions during the 2019-2020 season, they have scored an impressive 155 goals. They have won five straight and 24 of their last 25 matches, most recently thrashing Barcelona, 8-2.

They’re easily the team to beat in the tournament, but Bayern manager Hansi Flick isn’t letting his team sit on its laurels.

“Less than 100% will not be enough,” Flick said about Bayer’s mentality moving forward. “The game starts from scratch. My team is focused. We have set big goals. But it is a game starting at 0-0 and we have to play with the same intensity as against Barca.”

Lyon, on the other hand, has become the Goliath-slayer of the tournament. They have handed surprising defeats to both Juventus and Manchester City, and they remain the ultimate underdogs in this one, hoping to slay one more giant to make it to the finals.

“It’s incredible because we’re the surprise team,” Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes said after the team beat Man United. “I don’t think many people expected us to reach this stage of the competition.”

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia acknowledged that Bayern’s game is tight, but he also had an interesting analogy when describing the role his team has been playing so far in the tourney.

“They don’t have a lot of weak points but no team are perfect. We might be the underdogs but we beat big teams to get there and others may start taking us seriously. Maybe we’re not a big mountain to climb but sometimes just a little pebble in your shoe can prevent you from climbing that little mountain.”

Lyon’s confidence may be high after knocking Manchester City out of the quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory, but they’re going to continue to be the pesky pebble in the shoes of their opponents. Whether that pebble can prevent the juggernaut that is Bayern Munich from advancing to the finals is another question entirely.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Potential Bayern Lineup: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Thiago, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

Potential Lyon Lineup: Anthony Lopes, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal, Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxwell Cornet, Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay