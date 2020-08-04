How to Watch CBS John Lewis Special Live Stream Online

Congressman John Lewis passed away on July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. In remembrance of the civil rights activist and 33-year House of Representatives member, CBS is broadcasting a special called John Lewis: Remembering a Hero on Tuesday, August 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will also air on BET, MTV and OWN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch John Lewis: Remembering a Hero on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘John Lewis: Remembering a Hero’ Preview

John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero (Sneak Peek 1)CBS will honor the enduring legacy of Rep. John Lewis and his mission of getting into "good trouble" with JOHN LEWIS: CELEBRATING A HERO, a one-hour primetime special featuring unique musical performances, newsmaker interviews, inspirational conversations and more, to celebrate a life that changed the country. The special, hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt on August 4, at 10/9c.

On Tuesday, August 4, CBS will “honor the enduring legacy of Rep. John Lewis and his mission of getting into ‘good trouble'” with a “one-hour primetime special featuring unique musical performances, newsmaker interviews, inspirational conversations and more, to celebrate a life that changed the country.”

Hosted by Oprah Winfrey, the special will feature appearances by Tyler Perry, Gayle King, and Brad Pitt. It will premiere on CBS and then be broadcast at a later date on Viacom channels BET, MTV, and Smithsonian, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The special will take viewers on a journey into Lewis’ remarkable life, his work, and the principles that guided him: wisdom, courage, power, faith, and inspiration. Blending powerful reporting, unique music performances and interviews that celebrate and honor Lewis’ many contributions to the country, the special will feature unique pairings and performances by Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter, and Wynonna.

“John Lewis was an extraordinary man,” said Winfrey in a press release. “A man of great vision who lived a life with the purpose of making sure America lived out its ideals.”

John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero (Sneak Peek 2)

“This is a celebration of the ‘boy from Troy,’” said Perry. “A forefather of the civil rights movement, who would live to see his contributions for equality result in witnessing the swearing-in of the first Black United States president.”

“His commitment to the cause was unwavering, his sacrifices immeasurable,” said King. “And he should forever be remembered in the ‘pantheon of patriots.’”

“Congressman Lewis was one of the most prominent and forceful voices for change in this country. Losing that voice now is so difficult as the country confronts structural racism. But John Lewis gave us the will and the way to continue his work,” said Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer of CBS News. “This special reminds us the journey will not be easy, and there’s no turning back.”

“Representative John Lewis exemplifies a civil rights leader who never gave up and served as an inspiration to multiple generations of Americans,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “This special will celebrate with inspiring words and heartfelt music the many contributions of a man who lived his life selflessly and will always be remembered as a beacon of courage, honor, and hope.”

Lewis, a civil rights icon who helped organize the 1963 march on Washington, D.C., and served in Congress for decades, died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Lewis was 80. Using CBS News’ deep archive and new interviews, the special tells the journey of Lewis’ extraordinary life through the principles that guided him. The special will explore Lewis’ life before the civil rights movement, his work alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his efforts to fight against bullies and bigots, his unmatched work in Congress, and his devotion to faith.

John Lewis: Remembering a Hero airs Tuesday, August 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

