How to Stream ‘Black is King’

If you didn’t have a reason to subscribe to Disney Plus already, Beyonce is dropping a brand-new visual album on the streaming service called Black is King.

Black is King will premiere on Disney+, available starting Friday, July 31, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Or, if you want ESPN+ and Hulu in addition to Disney+, you can get all three for $12.99 per month

Once signed up for Disney+, you can watch Black is King on your computer via the Disney+ website, or you can watch on your Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4 or other compatible streaming device via the Disney+ app.

‘Black is King’ Preview

Beyonce Knowles-Carter, a 24-time Grammy Award winner, is dropping a new visual album on Disney Plus on Friday, July 31. It is “based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift” and it “reimagines the lessons from Disney’s global phenomenon for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

According to the Disney Plus press release, Black is King “was in production for one year and features a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity. Filmed in various locations, the visual album’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the visual album’s rich tableau and vibrant choreography. A celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience, Black Is King includes full-length videos for the song ‘My Power’ and more.”

The film was directed by Beyonce herself alongside Kwasi Fordjour, Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Pierre Debusschere, Jenn Nkiru, Ibra Ake, Dikayl Rimmasch, and Jake Nava.n

In an Instagram post, Beyonce describes the film as a “labor of love” and a “passion project” that she has been working on day and night for a year.

“I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose.

“The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.

“With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.

“I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge.

“I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people.

This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts. Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story.

“This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B.”

Black is King premieres Friday, July 31 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Disney Plus.

