How to Watch ID Channel ‘Impact of Hate: Charlottesville’ Online

This week, Investigation Discovery is examining the infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. The special, titled Impact of Hate: Charlottesville, premieres Wednesday, August 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID.

On August 11 into the 12th, 2017, a Unite the Right rally featuring alt-right, neo-Confederates, and white nationalists took to the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, with chants of racist and anti-semitic slogans, guns, Confederate flags. They were there to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Charlottesville’s former Lee Park.

That afternoon, James Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens of other people. In 2018, Fields pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crimes in a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.

Now Investigation Discovery is taking a look back at the event on the third anniversary of the rally. According to ID’s press release:

When the college town of Charlottesville, Va. decides to remove its Confederate statues, white nationalists and their supporters descend for a series of protests that culminate in the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Concerned citizens protest the influx of hate, including paralegal Heather Heyer. When a man deliberately drives his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, dozens are injured, and Heather is killed. On the third anniversary of her death, Investigation Discovery presents the two-hour special Impact of Hate: Charlottesville. With storytelling driven by four different victim impact statements throughout – including three attack survivors as well as Heather’s mother – this emotionally gripping special allows us to hear directly from the victims about the horror they endured, and how the hateful actions of that fateful day left collateral damage for a lifetime.

Impact of Hate features survivors, including Heather Heyer’s mother Susan Bro; Washington Post reporter Joe Heim; and Mayor of Charlottesville Mike Signer, discussing the tragic scene and its aftermath.

“Impact of Hate: Charlottesville showcases the power of ordinary people who stepped up to do the right thing, and sparked a national conversation about our fractured past and the harsh realities of our present,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America in a press release. “As we air this on the third anniversary of the attack, we reflect on this pivotal moment in our not-so-distant history where our nation witnessed an astonishing and, ultimately, tragic example of how much hatred exists in the world, today.”

Impact of Hate: Charlottesville premieres Wednesday, August 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

