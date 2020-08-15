How to Watch Indy 500 Qualifying Online Without Cable

Graham Rahal will take the top spot in the Indy 500 qualifying order, which is set for Saturday afternoon.

Qualifying will be televised on NBC on Saturday (3 p.m. ET) and Sunday (1 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

2020 Indy 500 Qualifying Preview

Rahal, fresh from an impressive showing Friday, is in a great place heading into the race, and he knows it.

“If you have an early qualifying draw, you’re going to make the top nine,” Rahal said after winning the Fast Friday Lotto at the Brickyard. “If you have an afternoon one like we had last year, you’re going to be hard-pressed to get in no matter how quick or how good you are. The morning draws are going to be huge right now.”

The top nine qualifiers on Saturday will advance to Sunday’s one-hour race that determines pole position for the big race.

Chevrolet had an excellent showing Friday night, when it took five of the top 10 qualifying spots. Chevy driver Will Power came in 10th in Friday’s qualifying draw, and he thinks he and his teammates are sitting right where they need to be.

“Getting 10th, I was really happy about that. You go in the first 45 minutes, a little bit of rubber on the track, obviously a teammate will go before I go,” Power said. “I have a little bit of an indication. So, yeah, it’s a good spot. Good spot for us to give us the best chance to get in.”

There has been a bit of concern about how much the heat and high temperatures will affect the driving conditions on the track, so drivers will have to be extra-cautious while still trying to win it all.

Here’s how the 33-car field will line up on Saturday: