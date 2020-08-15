How to Watch Indy 500 Qualifying Online Without Cable

Graham Rahal will take the top spot in the Indy 500 qualifying order, which is set for Saturday afternoon.
2020 Indy 500 Qualifying Preview
Rahal, fresh from an impressive showing Friday, is in a great place heading into the race, and he knows it.
“If you have an early qualifying draw, you’re going to make the top nine,” Rahal said after winning the Fast Friday Lotto at the Brickyard. “If you have an afternoon one like we had last year, you’re going to be hard-pressed to get in no matter how quick or how good you are. The morning draws are going to be huge right now.”
The top nine qualifiers on Saturday will advance to Sunday’s one-hour race that determines pole position for the big race.
Chevrolet had an excellent showing Friday night, when it took five of the top 10 qualifying spots. Chevy driver Will Power came in 10th in Friday’s qualifying draw, and he thinks he and his teammates are sitting right where they need to be.
“Getting 10th, I was really happy about that. You go in the first 45 minutes, a little bit of rubber on the track, obviously a teammate will go before I go,” Power said. “I have a little bit of an indication. So, yeah, it’s a good spot. Good spot for us to give us the best chance to get in.”
There has been a bit of concern about how much the heat and high temperatures will affect the driving conditions on the track, so drivers will have to be extra-cautious while still trying to win it all.
Marco Andretti, who will start from the 28th position, had a solid week heading up to Saturday. He finished in the top three in all three practice sessions, posting a top speed of 233.491 mph, and he thinks most drivers should be fine in the heat after Fast Friday.
“We’re not going to be making changes,” he said. “Will it affect me tomorrow? We don’t know. I don’t know how hard it will be for the earlier guys, how hard it will be for me … In the middle of the day, the heat of the day, we put together a really solid four laps. That is the heat of the day, right? That’s the positive to take into tomorrow, that if it is going to be hot, we already did that today. We have the speed for the top nine, but we have to hope we’re not sliding too much.”
Here’s how the 33-car field will line up on Saturday:
- 1. Graham Rahal
- 2. Takuma Sato
- 3. Dalton Kellett
- 4. Rinus VeeKaya
- 5. Jack Harvey
- 6. Scott Dixon
- 7. Spencer Pigot
- 8. Pato O’Ward
- 9. Josef Newgarden
- 10. Will Power
- 11. Sage Karam
- 12. Alexander Rossi
- 13. Fernando Alonso
- 14. Ryan Hunter‐Reay
- 15. Zach Veach
- 16. Marcus Ericsson
- 17. Oliver Askew
- 18. Felix Rosenqvist
- 19. Ed Carpenter
- 20. James Hinchcliffe
- 21. Ben Hanley
- 22. James Davison
- 23. Alex Palou
- 24. Santino Ferrucci
- 25. Conor Daly
- 26. Charlie Kimball
- 27. Simon Pagenaud
- 28. Marco Andretti
- 29. Tony Kanaan
- 30. Colton Herta
- 31. Max Chilton
- 32. Helio Castroneves
- 33. J. R. Hildebrand
