PSG vs Leipzig TV Channel USA: Where to Watch Champions League

Two teams looking to hoist their first-ever Champions League trophy clash when RB Leipzig takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS All-Access (online only, English), TUDN (TV, Spanish) and Univision (TV, Spanish).

Here all the different options for watching a live stream of the match online:

PSG vs RB Leipzig Champions League Semifinals Preview

USMNT’s midfielder Tyler Adams scored the game-winning goal for RB Leipzig in the quarterfinals to get the team here, but Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann says it’s going to take every man on the field for his team to advance to their first-ever Champions League final.

“It is important to work collectively. First and foremost, we have to make sure that we prevent the balls from getting deep,” he said about facing PSG. “They have precise target areas in which they want to play in front of the opposing defensive chain. We have already come up with an idea of how to close these spaces. The point is to perceive how much pressure the ball-carrier has. Nevertheless, the opponent has an incredible individual quality, especially a lot of speed.”

As for Paris Saint-Germain, they should be getting one of their key contributors back at full strength for this one. French striker Kylian Mbappe has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he came off the bench and got the assist on PSG’s late game-winning goal, helping his team eke one out. PSG manager Thomas Tuchel gave a positive update on Mbappe’s condition after the win.

“He played for 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no reaction and had six days since to work on fitness, so of course he can start,” said Tuchel. “We will decide after training whether he can play 90 minutes.”

PSG has been led on offense by Brazilian forward Neymar, who has scored an impressive 19 goals in his 25 starts with the team. Red Bull will be looking to slow him down, because stopping him entirely may be out of the question.

“Since I arrived he has always been a leader. A different leader, not as everyone understands him, but with his qualities, his confidence, his courage in the field, his will to win,” Tuchel said about Neymar’s role with and importance to the team. “He loves competition and you need that to be a leader.”

Nagelsmann says it’ll take a group effort to defend both Mbappe and Neymar, along with exceptional ball-handling and constant pressure.

“You can’t foresee what Neymar and Mbappe could do, they’re top players. We need to defend them as a team,” he said. “It’ll be difficult, but we need to make them work and put them under pressure. We have to avoid losing the ball because PSG are very strong on the counter-attack, but we’ll try to take the game by the scruff of the neck.”

One of the major keys to this matchup could be at keeper for PSG. Starting goalie Keylor Navas will miss the game with a thigh injury, which will likely mean backup Sergio Rico will get the nod at goal.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Leipzig: Péter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen. Out: Benjamin Henrichs (ineligible), Hwang (ineligible), Ibrahim Konate (hip).

PSG: Sergio Rico, Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat Velasco, Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Neymar. Out: Alphonse Areola (ineligible), Keylor Navas (hamstring). Doubtful: Layvin Kurzawa (thigh), Marco Verratti (calf).