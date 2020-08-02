SpaceX Crew Dragon Live Stream: Watch the Return to Earth Online

The historic SpaceX NASA Crew Dragon is returning to Earth this afternoon on Sunday, August 2. The splashdown is scheduled to happen around 2:48 p.m. Eastern, but times are subject to change. Live streams from a variety of sources are included in the story below, so you can see the return from different angles.

The astronauts flying today are Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The Crew Dragon undocked from the International Space Station at 7:35 p.m. Eastern on August 1. The Dragon Endeavour was set on its orbital path at 1:48 a.m. Eastern on August 2, ready to splashdown off Pensacola, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, NASA shared.

Official SpaceX & NASA Live Streams

You can see official SpaceX and NASA live streams below. The first one is from NASA’s Official NASA TV YouTube channel. If the embedded video below does not work, you can see it here.

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TVDirect from America's space program to YouTube, watch NASA TV live streaming here to get the latest from our exploration of the universe and learn how we discover our home planet.

And next is NASA’s official live stream for the return to Earth.

LIVE VIDEO: Astronauts Return to Earth from SpaceAfter 62 days in space, approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, our #LaunchAmerica crew members are on their way home! Watch our live coverage Sunday, Aug. 2, starting at 7:25 a.m. EDT to see NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, on their journey to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Splashdown is currently targeted for 2:48 p.m. EDT. 2020-08-02T01:30:55Z

Next is the official Crew Demo-2 stream from SpaceX.

Crew Demo-2 Return Coast PhaseCrew Demo-2 Departure – https://youtu.be/sl2jo1bSxl8 Crew Demo-2 Return Coast Phase – Watching Now Crew Demo-2 Splashdown – https://youtu.be/tSJIQftoxeU On Saturday, May 30, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the next day Crew Dragon autonomously docked to the International Space Station. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States. SpaceX and NASA are now targeting 7:34 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 1 for Crew Dragon to autonomously undock from the Space Station, with the two astronauts aboard the spacecraft, and return to Earth. Approximately 19 hours later, after jettisoning its trunk and re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, Dragon will splash down at one of seven targeted water landing sites off the coast of Florida at 2:42 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 2. The Demo-2 mission is the final major milestone for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. Once the Demo-2 mission is complete, and the SpaceX and NASA teams have reviewed all the data for certification, NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi will fly on Dragon’s first six-month operational mission (Crew-1) targeted for late September. 2020-08-01T19:53:04Z

And here you can see the Crew Demo-2 Mission Control Audio.

More Live Streams from News & Other Sources

More live streams from a variety of sources are included below. This test flight is an important step in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, whose goal is to ultimately provide safe transportation to and from the International Space Station. The launch is known as the Demo-2, demonstrating SpaceX’s ability to fly astronauts safely to and from the space station.

This first stream is from Everyday Astronaut. You can see the stream here if the embed below doesn’t work.

Watch SpaceX / NASA Bring Bob and Doug Home from DM-2!!! Crew Dragon re-entry and splashdown!Let's watch Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley come home after 2 months on the International Space Station! This will be the re-entry and splashdown of DM-2 [Demonstration Mission 2], the first operational flight of a SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule for NASA's Commercial Crew Program! ————————– Want to support what I do? Consider becoming a Patreon supporter for access to exclusive livestreams, our discord channel and subreddit! – http://patreon.com/everydayastronaut Or become a YouTube member for some bonus perks as well! – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uKrU_WqJ1R2HMTY3LIx5Q/join The best place for all your space merch needs! https://everydayastronaut.com/shop/ All music is original! Check out my album "Maximum Aerodynamic Pressure" anywhere you listen to music (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, etc) or click here for easy links – http://everydayastronaut.com/music I'm the cohost of an awesome podcast where we talk all about current technologies and how they shape our future! http://ourludicrousfuture.com or here on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/ourludicrousfuture 2020-08-02T03:13:00Z

This next video is from The Washington Post.

LIVE on Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET | SpaceX CrewDragon returns to EarthSpaceX's Crew Dragon is scheduled to return from the International Space Station on August 2 with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on board. The Post’s Libby Casey will anchor live coverage featuring reporter Chris Davenport, SpaceX’s Elon Musk, and current and former astronauts. Tropical weather barreling towards Florida could delay the planned return of the first SpaceX crew. Because Hurley and Behnken will aim for the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico just off Florida’s coast, the wind and waves must be relatively calm. It would be the first astronaut splashdown in 45 years. Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/photography/2020/05/30/amp-stories/historic-spacex-launch-nasa-astronauts-bob-behnken-doug-hurley/. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK Follow us: Twitter: https://twitter.com/washingtonpost Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/washingtonpost/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonpost/ 2020-07-31T18:04:54Z

The launch of the Crew Dragon in May was the first human flight to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years, NASA shared. This was also the final step before NASA certifies the Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station. The Crew Dragon docked with the International Space Station after the launch.

NASA has shared what we can expect to happen today. The times below are from NASA’s press release. Hurrican Isaias is being closely monitored to see if it will have any impact on the proposed landing site.

Five hours before the 1:51 p.m. deorbit burn, NASA will determine if conditions at the splashdown site exceed the accepted criteria.

1 hour and 20 minutes before splashdown, the Crew Dragon Claw Separation will take place. SpaceX will monitor conditions 30 minutes before for a final determination on splashdown location.

The deorbit burn, slowing the craft’s forward speed, is scheduled to begin at 1:51 p.m. Eastern. (Note: SpaceX lists the deorbit burn as beginning at 1:56 p.m., and the trunk jettison happens at 1:51 p.m.)

Splashdown is at 2:48 p.m. Eastern

4:30 p.m. Eastern – Post-SpaceX Crew Dragon Spashdown News Conference

