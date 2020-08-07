Where to Watch Tiger Woods PGA Championship Round 2 on Friday

As the PGA Championship tees off for its second round, Tiger Woods is within striking distance of the leaders and will look for a big day heading into the weekend at TPC Harding Park.

On Friday, Woods, McIlroy and Thomas tee off at 4:58 p.m. ET. TV coverage of the tournament (ESPN) will start 4 p.m. ET, so there will be coverage of Woods’ round there, but that will jump around between different players.

If you want to watch every shot of Tiger’s live, you can do exactly that on ESPN+, which will have a dedicated live stream of that group and other featured groups.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch the Woods/McIlroy/Thomas group and the rest of the PGA Championship live on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For every day of the tournament, ESPN+ will have a general, TV-style live stream that will jump around between golfers, and it will also have two featured group live streams that will follow certain trios around exclusively. Here’s the featured group ESPN+ schedule for Round 2:

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Early): Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia (11:33 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 1 Stream (Late): Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas (4:58 p.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Early): Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler (11:22 a.m. ET)

Featured Group No. 2 Stream (Late): Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry (4:47 p.m. ET)

Tiger in Contention Heading into Round 2

Tiger Woods played in just one tournament since golf returned from a coronavirus-induced hiatus, but the 15-time major winner looked sharp in his first round at the PGA Championship on Thursday. Woods fired a 2-under 68 in the first round and is three back of the leaders Jason Day and Brendon Todd. Woods notched five birdies and three bogeys in the round. That included a run of three birdies in four holes from No. 4-7.

“I felt that practice sessions have been very good,” Woods said after the round. “They have been very intense … I was able to [get off to a quick start]. I made a nice putt at 10 after Rory [McIlroy] gave me a nice little look there. I felt like I kept the round going most of the day, and I let a couple go here and there, but for the better part of the day, it was a very solid round.”

After the hot start, Woods had a tougher time down the stretch on a course that will make you pay if you miss the fairway.

“This golf course, you have to hit the ball in the fairway,” Woods said. “You get a ball in the rough, into the grain, there’s no chance you can get the ball to the green. I felt like I did a decent job of doing that, and the golf course is only going to get more difficult as the week goes on.”

Woods has his work cut out for him if he wants to win, with a star-studded field competing. Two-time defending champions Brooks Koepka is still the favorite to win at +450 just one back from the leader, while Xander Schauffele (+800) and Jason Day (+800) are in the running as well.

“It’s only 18 holes right now,” Koepka said. “I feel good. I feel confident. I’m excited for the next three days. I think I can definitely play a lot better, and just need to tidy a few things up, and we’ll be there come Sunday on the back nine.”

Woods is still a top-five contender, based off the odds. He’s +1200 to take home his fifth PGA Championship and first since 2007. If Woods does win, it will be like none of his victories previously, playing in front of an empty course. Woods has become accustomed to a parade of followers on the course, but he’s adjusting to life without them.

“Our new norm,” Woods said.

