‘YOLO: Crystal Fantasy’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy is finally premiering on Adult Swim. The new series premiered at midnight on Monday, August 10 (11 p.m. Central on Sunday, August 9) with two new episodes back-to-back.

AdultSwim.Com Is an Option

You can also watch YOLO: Crystal Fantasy’s newest episode on AdultSwim.com or the app. As of the time of publication, the first two episodes were online without needing a cable login. However, Adult Swim is known for changing these requirements without warning, so it’s possible that by the time you read this article, a cable login will be required again.

Episode 1, Maddison’s Birthday Party, is here.

Unfortunately, sometimes you might get an error like the “Video Is Missing” error and the video can’t be played. This happened for some viewers during Rick and Morty‘s episodes. So if you’re trying to watch via the AdultSwim.com route, you should have a backup option ready in case it doesn’t work.

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy Preview

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy is the new animated series that everyone is talking about. Here’s a preview.

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy | August 9 | adult swimYOLO: Crystal Fantasy premieres August 9th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. Watch the first episode for free here: https://bit.ly/2WPFre0 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-07-24T02:00:15Z

Each episode is 15 minutes long. Episode 1 is called “Maddison’s Birthday Party.” The description reads: “Rachel is invited to the party of her former school mate, Maddison, and takes Sarah as her plus one.”

Episode 2, which also premieres on the same day as Episode 1, is called “The Dusty Truck ‘n’ Donut Muster.” The description reads: “Rachel and Sarah head to the outback town of Goondawindi for the Dusty Truck ‘n’ Donut Muster, lured by the chance to win a meat tray and a glimpse of a TV star.”

It’s worth noting that the episodes will reair on August 10 at 2:30 a.m. Central (3:30 a.m. Eastern).

Two more episodes will air on August 16: “A Very Extremely Very Yolo Christmas: Reloaded” and “The Terry Cup.”

Then on August 23, Episodes 5 and 6 will air: “Bush Doof” and “Planet Horoscope.”

In late March, it was announced that Adult Swim had picked up the series from Michael Cusack, Variety reported. The series is about Sarah and Rachel, Australian party girls having a series of adventures in Wollongong. Sarah wants to find love, and Rachel wants crazy adventures in Australiana. Cusack brought us the really bizarre Bushworld Adventures non-canon episode of Rick and Morty that fans loved. It aired on April Fool’s 2018. Cusack is also known for the YouTube hit Ciggy Butt Brain, which went viral.

