Clemson vs Citadel Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers (1-0) will host their home opener against the Bulldogs (0-1) at Memorial Stadium Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Clemson vs Citadel online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Clemson vs Citadel live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Clemson vs Citadel live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Clemson vs Citadel live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Clemson vs Citadel live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

The Citadel vs Clemson Preview

Fresh from a 37-13 drubbing of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Lawrence and company are looking to continue building momentum after a slow and unconventional offseason. The Clemson quarterback says he’s not going to force it, though.

“This whole offseason, one of my goals is just to take what the defense gives me, don’t overcomplicate it, don’t try to do too much, and eventually the big plays will come,” Lawrence said. “Our coordinators, our coaches and obviously our playmakers — that stuff is gonna come. So just trust it.”

He has one of the most trustworthy playmakers in college football lining up in the backfield in Travis Etienne, who had 102 yards rushing and a score in last Saturday’s win against Wake Forest. Lawrence, who is a big-time playmaker in his own right, went 22-28 for 351 yards and a touchdown while also running for two scores in the victory.

After a slow start, the Tigers warmed up on both sides of the ball, with the defense also logging an impressive performance. Clemson gave up just 37 yards rushing against the Demon Deacons on 34 attempts, so head coach Brent Thompson and his Citadel team will have their work cut out for them.

“Clemson is as advertised,” Thompson said this week. “And we are going to do our best to compete on their level for as long as we possibly can. We’ll do everything we can to make it a game for them. The last time we played at Clemson, I thought we were a little bit in awe. We have a lot of guys from that area, and you get out there and watch them run down the hill. It took us a little while to settle into the game.”

The game he’s referring to is the 61-3 drubbing the Clemson gave them back in 2017. Citadel will be looking to put a better showing on the field this time, and they’ll also be looking to improve upon their performance last week.

The Bulldogs fell to South Florida, 27-6, mustering just two field goals on offense all game. Senior quarterback Brandon Rainey couldn’t get it going, completing just four of his 18 pass attempts for 84 yards and an interception. He did have 65 yards rushing, which led the team, but he’ll need more help than he had last week if Citadel wants to compete at all.

A reduced capacity of 19,000 people will be in the stands for the game.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Clemson Football Without Cable