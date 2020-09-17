How to Watch KUWTK Season 19 Online Without Cable

There are only two seasons left to watch the first family of reality TV. The penultimate season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 19 online for free:

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 19 Preview

Kardashians Tackle Pregnancy, COVID & More This Season | KUWTK | E!From a press leak to pregnancy drama, quarantining and will Khloé give her relationship with Tristan another go? New episodes of "KUWTK" starts Sept. 17 on E! #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner #TristanThompson SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the headlines… 2020-09-15T16:04:28Z

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its 19th season, viewers will get inside looks as the family members “build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Through all the epic moments, one thing remains the same… family always comes first. The Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to overcome it all through their unwavering love and commitment to each other.”

According to the sneak peek clips released ahead of the premiere, Kylie Jenner bonds with her mom Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble over some shots, Khloe Kardashian contemplates moving in with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick’s stint in rehab gets leaked to the press and he has “never been more betrayed,” and the whole family struggles with quarantine life, though they do find a way to make Kourtney Kardashian’s 41st birthday special with a surprise birthday parade.

Also in the trailer, it is implied that Kourtney and Scott, who split in 2015 and have three kids together, might be trying to have a fourth child. Plus, Khloe and Tristan try to work past cheating, with Khloe saying to him, “One of my fears is that you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do — you’re going to turn into the old Tristan again.”

See Kourtney Kardashian's Surprise Birthday Parade | KUWTK Exclusive Look | E!Khloé orchestrates a fun b-day spectacle for her older sister since they can't gather due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the exclusive "KUWTK" look! #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians” takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories… 2020-09-04T12:59:46Z

The season premiere is titled “Growing Pains” and the episode description teases, “While Khloe plans a baby shower for her best friend, Malika wrestles with the reality of becoming a single parent; Kourtney gets into cuddling and breaks out of her comfort zone by forcing herself to be more affectionate.”

Then episode two, airing on September 24, is called “Paris, Puppies, and Pranks” and its description says, “As concerns begin to grow over the Coronavirus, Kim and Kourtney head to Paris for the Yeezy season 8 launch.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 19 premieres Thursday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

