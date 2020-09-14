Dancing With the Stars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

There will be some new faces on Dancing With the Stars season 29, in both contestants and the hosts/judges. It premieres Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Dancing With the Stars Season 29 episodes online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Dancing With the Stars live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Dancing With the Stars live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has almost all shows, including DWTS, available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Dancing With the Stars live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

Dancing with the Stars 2020 Cast Reveal

The new season of DWTS features Tyra Banks as host, Derek Hough joining Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba at the judges’ table, and a star-studded list of contestants. The celebrity dancers for season 29 are:

Monica Aldama: One of the most successful athletic coaches in the country, Monica Aldama became an overnight sensation after starring in the hit Netflix docu-series Cheer, which chronicles her tremendous leadership in building one of the country’s most successful cheerleading programs from the ground up. Celebrated for her hallmark phrase, “You keep going until you get it right, then keep going until you can’t get it wrong,” Aldama is her students’ biggest advocate, always encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves. She has been with Navarro College for 25 years and has led the cheer squad to win 14 national championships, and was inducted into the inaugural class of the Navarro College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Carole Baskin: Baskin is the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, the world’s most influential accredited rescue facility for exotic cats. She and her family volunteer for the Tampa-based nonprofit as unpaid staff and have 100+ volunteers and a dozen interns from around the world. Successfully rehabilitating and releasing a number of bobcats and other native animals since 1992, Baskin and the organization have been featured on CNN, Animal Planet, Discovery, People Magazine, The Today Show, Sports Illustrated, local media outlets, and many more national and international programs. She also recently gained public attention in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, Netflix’s documentary series about Oklahoma-based private zoo operator Joe Exotic in a true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.

Kaitlyn Bristowe: From the small town of Leduc, Alberta, Canada, to the global stage, Kaitlyn Bristowe is the Canadian girl making waves – in a big way. Perhaps the most controversial and well-liked Bachelorette to date, Bristowe started out with big dreams and ballet shoes. Since the end of her season on the hit ABC series The Bachelorette, Bristowe has taken the social media world by storm (with 1.8 million loyal Instagram followers) and continues to showcase her personality and unique perspective with KaitlynBristowe.com. She has launched Dew Edit, a stylish hair accessories line; her own line of wine, Spade & Sparrows; her own digital series; and a country-pop song, which reached No. 2 on the U.S. charts within the first 24 hours of release.

Vernon Davis: Davis is a former American football tight end. The 15-year NFL veteran was selected by the San Francisco 49ers sixth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft and played his first 10 seasons with the 49ers. He joined his hometown team, the Washington Redskins, in 2016 and spent four seasons there before retiring after the 2019-2020 season. Off the field, Davis is a budding entrepreneur, dedicated philanthropist, and actor. In addition to owning multiple Jamba Juice franchises in Northern California, he also has his very own supplement company, Timeless; is the co-owner of Q-Collar Innovations; and the co-owner and marketing advisor for Pescavor Jerky.

Anne Heche: Heche is an accomplished Emmy Award-winning actor with a wide-ranging body of work. She can currently be seen in The Vanished, where she co-stars with Thomas Jane. Other recent feature films include Best of Enemies and My Friend Dahmer. Heche’s television credits include a starring role on Chicago P.D. as Katherine Brennan. Heche has three Emmy nominations and one win. She was nominated for a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress for her performance as Lily Garland in Twentieth Century.

Skai Jackson: At the age of 18, Skai Jackson has already been named to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top 30 Stars Under 18 List, Variety’s Youth Impact Report, been deemed one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Teens, and was listed among EBONY’s Power 100 honorees. Jackson became a household name after her starring role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel hit series Jessie as well as the spinoff series BUNK’D. Her performance earned Jackson a 2016 NAACP Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Youth. She is a passionate advocate for anti-bullying and is quickly becoming a role model for younger generations using her large following to stand up to bullies on social media.

Justina Machado: A talented and versatile actress, Machado continues to endear audiences and earn critical acclaim for her work on stage, television, and film. She currently stars in the hit comedy One Day at a Time as Penelope, a newly single war veteran raising her two children with the help of her mother. In 2018, Machado earned her first Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for her portrayal of Penelope Alvarez. She was also awarded an Imagen Foundation Award for Best Actress and the show won for Best Comedy. In 2009, she made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. In 2010, Machado joined the production of award-winning director George C. Wolfe’s A Free Man of Color.

Jeannie Mai: Emmy Award-winning host Mai can be seen each weekday on the nationally syndicated talk show The Real and on ABC’s hit summer series Holey Moley. Mai serves as a sideline correspondent for the extreme mini-golf competition series. In 2018, Mai and her fellow The Real co-hosts received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. A style expert and producer, Mai recently launched her web series titled “Hello Hunnay,” which takes fans on her journey through fashion, fitness, finances and relationships; and also hosts the podcast “Listen Hunnay.” Deeply committed to charities that advance women’s interests, Mai serves as a board member for various organizations, including Dress for Success and Same Sky.

AJ McLean: For 27 years, McLean has been a part of the Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history. He may be a legend of the ‘90s boyband era, but McLean has always been a cultural vanguard. A multiple award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated performer, McLean has continually delivered the finest pop music one has to offer – tightly crafted songs, floor-shaking rhythms, and unmistakable harmonies – making him one of pop’s most influential performers. Along with the other members, McLean received a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, performed for the president of the United States, and made an unforgettable appearance in the Seth Rogen hit film This Is the End, which earned them a Best Musical Moment award at the MTV Movie Awards.

Jesse Metcalfe: One of the busiest actors in Hollywood, Metcalfe is clearly among its most coveted stars. Most recently, he was seen as the lead in action-packed thriller Hard Kill, opposite Bruce Willis. On television, Metcalfe continues to be featured (and contribute original songs) as former country star Trace Riley of the popular Hallmark family drama Chesapeake Shores. Metcalfe is well remembered for his breakout role as forbidden teen lover John Rowland, opposite Eva Longoria on the Golden Globe-winning ABC series Desperate Housewives. He earned a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Performance-Male and shared a SAG Award for Best Television Comedy Ensemble. He is also active in several charities including North Texas Food Bank, The Go Campaign, Weingart Foundation, and UNICEF.

Nelly: Diamond-selling, multiplatinum, GRAMMY Award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. Currently, Nelly has again topped the country music charts with a collaboration with Kane Brown, “Cool Again,” and hit the No. 1 spot with “Good Times Roll” with Jimmie Allen. Some of his other hits include “Hot in Here”; “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland; “Country Grammar”; “Ride Wit Me”; “Just a Dream”; “Cruise”; “The Fix” sampling Marvin Gaye; and summer sixteen’s dance anthem “Millionaire” with Cash Cash and Digital Animal Farm. He has won three GRAMMY Awards, released six top-selling studio albums, and graced both the small and big screens alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, as well as played himself in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart.

Charles Oakley: Oakley is a basketball legend and one of the most beloved Knicks players of all time. The ninth overall pick in the first round of the 1985 NBA Draft, Oakley went on to play 19 years in the NBA, 10 of which were with the New York Knicks – and all 10 of which the Knicks made the playoffs. He was named to the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 1994, and also named to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1986 and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 1998. As a power forward, he ranked as one of the best rebounders in the NBA and was known for his tough defense, such that he is often referred to as “The Enforcer.” Most importantly, he was beloved by his teammates and always respected by his fellow competitors. Oakley is now a player and coach for the Killer 3s in the NBA Big3 Basketball League.

Nev Schulman: Schulman is an American producer, photographer and TV host. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film Catfish and the follow-up TV series Catfish: The TV Show, of which he is the host and executive producer on MTV. Aside from his impressive entertainment career, Schulman spends time supporting local organizations and charities in New York City and nationwide. He served on the youth board for the Canadian-based organization Leave Out Violence and hosted the annual Dance Against Cancer. In 2014, Schulman published his first book, “In Real Life: Love, Lies & Identity in the Digital Age,” in which he gives both personal history and observations gleaned from his work on Catfish.

Chrishell Stause: Stause is from Kentucky and can most recently be seen starring in Selling Sunset, an original docu-series for Netflix. A realtor in the high-end luxury market, the show follows Stause breaking into the industry. In addition, she has made herself a known name in the daytime community. She starred as Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives, which earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination this year for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. In her spare time, Stause is very active in her charity work. Having experienced being homeless at times during her youth, she is passionate about raising money and volunteering at Upward Bound House.

Johnny Weir: Weir is one of the superstars of figure skating and a pop-culture icon. Born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, he is a two time U.S. Olympian, three-time U.S. National Figure Skating Champion, 2008 World bronze medalist, two time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, and the 2001 World Junior Figure Skating Champion, as well as NBC’s lead figure skating commentator, ambassador to the Olympic Games and cultural icon. Weir is known for his commentary and provocative style during NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl, National Dog Show, and Beverly Hills Dog Show. He continues his role as Winter Village Skating Ambassador for Bryant Park in New York City, commentating for NBC’s coverage of the 2019-2020 figure skating season, and dazzling audiences with his skating while on tour around the world.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premieres Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

