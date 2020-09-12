UL Lafayette vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones will kick off their 2020 college football seasons at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Louisiana vs Iowa State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Louisiana vs Iowa State Preview

The Cyclones will be led by junior quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season. He also had eight rushing scores and can run if and when he needs to. The 6-1, 212-pound Purdy is thought to be one of the top quarterback prospects heading into this season, and UL’s head coach Billy Napier knows what his defense is about to go up against.

“I think Brock’s not only a heck of a quarterback, but a great leader and a young man I’ve got a ton of respect for,” Napier said about Purdy, adding: “It’s no surprise to me that he continues to be a very productive player. He not only can throw the ball and makes really good decisions and leads their team, but he’s also a great athlete. He can extend plays. He can makes plays in the scramble, and he’s a good runner. He’s a good athlete. You’ve got to plan for his mobility as much as his arm.”

Napier will try to prepare his defense as best as he can for Purdy and the company, and he has a core of talented young players to work with. Louisiana gave up less than 20 points a game last season, and their secondary was the strength of their defense, giving up a stingy 200 yards through the air per game. They’ll be tested against Purdy, and it’ll be one of the game’s most interesting — and key — battles.

On offense, the Ragin’ Cajuns had a solid rushing attack last year, and they will look to make their running game a strength again this season. In fact, UL had the eighth-best running game in the nation in 2019. Led by senior running backs Trey Ragas and Elijah Mitchell, who ran for a combined 1,967 yards and 27 scores last season, Louisiana should pick up right where it left off in the ground game. The Cyclones gave up 25.9 points a game in 2019, so they can definitely be scored on.

Iowa State is currently favored by 11.5 points.

After initially saying a limited number of fans would be allowed into the stadium, the university has since gone back on that. Thus, any kind of home-field advantage Iowa State may have had is likely gone with no fans in attendance.

