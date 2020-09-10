How to Watch Iowa State Football Without Cable

Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones enter the 2020 season among the favorites to challenge Oklahoma in the Big 12.

Their 2020 TV schedule isn’t completely finalized, but Iowa State games will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, Fox Sports 1 or ESPN+.

You’ll need a subscription to watch any ESPN+ games, but here’s how to watch every other Iowa State football game live online without cable in 2020:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Iowa State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 in FuboTV Family; ESPNU in Sports Plus add-on

Price After Free Trial: $64.99 per month for FuboTV Family; $10.99 per month for Sports Plus add-on

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You can include both the main channel package and the Sports Plus add-on in your free seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Iowa State games live on the FuboTV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet). Or you can watch on your computer via Fubo.tv.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Why Should You Use FuboTV?

The most complete package for sports fans. Not only does it have the most channels, but it’s the only streaming service that includes every ESPN channel, every local channel (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), every college conference network (ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network), the NFL Network and NFL Redzone. Additionally, local channels are available in a lot of markets, which is important for Iowa States games that are on ABC or Fox.

It also comes with loads of extras, such as 500 hours of cloud DVR, the ability to stream on three different screens at once (meaning you could split it with a friend or two), and the all-important 72-hour lookback feature.

It’s a little more expensive than most other streaming services, but it’s worth it. Considering all the channels and features, FuboTV is ultimately still very good value for the money.

FuboTV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

FuboTV Family: ABC (live in select markets), beIN Sports, beIn Sports alternates, Big Ten Network, BTN alternates, CBS (live in select markets), CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network

Sports Plus: ACC Network, ESPN News, ESPNU, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL Redzone, NHL Network, Pac-12 regional networks, SEC Network, Stadium, Tennnis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 31 (counting the beIN Sports alternates, BTN alternates and Pac-12 regional networks as one channel each)

Iowa State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1

Price After Free Trial: $54.99 per month (ads on TV shows in the streaming library) or $60.99 per month (no ads on TV shows in the streaming library)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1 and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Iowa State games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials, for an extra $9.99 per month.

Why Should You Use Hulu With Live TV?

It has local channels in a lot of markets (important for the Iowa State games on ABC and Fox), and it’s the best combination of sports and entertainment. Not only are you getting pretty much every sports channel you need (more on that below), but you’re also getting Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library of TV shows, movies and Hulu originals.

If you want to go from watching football to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Handmaid’s Tale, Rick and Morty or one of thousands of other shows, this is your clear No. 1 option.

Hulu With Live TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Hulu With Live TV: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN College Extra, ESPN Goal Line, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, TNT

Total Sports Channels Included: 21

Iowa State Football Channels Included: ABC (live in select markets), Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and Fox Sports 1

Price After Free Trial: $40 per month (goes up to $45 per month after 90 days)

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox (live in select markets), FS1 and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Iowa State games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

Why Should You Use Vidgo?

It’s missing some features (like DVR), and it also has local channels available in a small number of markets, but it’s the least expensive streaming service with all of ABC, Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Vidgo also has a feature called “Social TV,” which allows you to interact with a community of people watching the same show or game as you. That feature can be turned on or off.

Vidgo Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found right here

Vidgo Core: ABC (live in select markets), ACC Network, beIN Sports, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Longhorn Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network

Total Sports Channels Available: 15

ABC is not included on Sling TV, but you can watch those games on the ESPN app

Iowa State Football Channels Included: Fox (live in select markets) and Fox Sports 1 in Sling Blue; ESPN and ESPN2 in Sling Orange; ESPNU in Sports Extra add-on

Price After Free Trial: $30 per month for Sling Blue; $30 per month for Sling Orange; $45 per month for Sling Orange+Blue; $10 per month for Sports Extra add-on

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Orange+Blue package and Sports Extra add-on. It comes with a free 3-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can $10 off the first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Iowa State games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Sling.com. ABC games can’t be watched on the Sling app.

For the games on ABC or ESPN channels, you can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC games can be watched for free without a cable log-in this way, but you’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch the others. You can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

For the games on Fox or Fox Sports 1, you can watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV come included with 10 hours of cloud DVR, or you can upgrade to 50 hours for an extra $5 per month.

Why Should You Use Sling TV?

Channel package customization. If you just want Fox and Fox Sports 1 (which had 9 Iowa State games last season), Sling Blue is cheaper than all other streaming services. Similarly, Sling Orange is the cheapest way to get just the ESPN channels. And even if you want all of those channels together, the Sling Orange+Blue and Sports Extra add-on is still a relatively cheap option overall.

Just note that Sling TV has local channels like Fox and NBC available in far fewer markets than FuboTV or Hulu With Live TV.

Sling TV Sports Channels List

Complete channel list can be found here

Sling Blue: Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network

Sports Extra When Added to Blue: BeIN Sports, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Olympic Channel, Pac-12 Network, Tennis Channel

Sling Orange: ESPN, ESPN2, Stadium, TNT

Sports Extra When Added to Orange: ACC Network, beIN Sports, ESPN News, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel

Total Sports Channels Available: 23

Note: These games are exclusive to ESPN+ and can’t be watched via any other streaming service

It’s unclear at this point if any Iowa State games will be on ESPN+ since the TV schedule isn’t finalized. But since the Big 12 has a partnership with ESPN+, it’s always possible they have a game or two there this year.

If Iowa State does end up playing on ESPN+, you can sign up right here:

Get ESPN+

In addition to many exclusive college football games and other college sports, ESPN+ includes UFC events, international soccer (Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabo Cup and more), Top Rank boxing, Grand Slam tennis tournaments, MLB, NHL and MLS, plus all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu (you could then upgrade Hulu to Hulu With Live TV for Iowa State’s other games), you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sat, Sep. 12 Louisiana Noon ESPN Sat, Sep. 19 BYE Sat, Sep. 26 at TCU TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 3 Oklahoma TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 10 Texas Tech TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 17 BYE Sat, Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State TBA TBA Sat, Oct. 31 at Kansas TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 7 Baylor TBA TBA Sat, Nov. 14 BYE Sat, Nov. 21 Kansas State TBA TBA Fri, Nov. 27 at Texas TBA ABC/ESPN Network Sat, Dec. 5 West Virginia TBA TBA Sat, Dec. 12 or 19 Big 12 Championship TBA TBA

Iowa State Football Preview 2020

The Cyclones finished the 2019 season with a 7-6 overall mark while going 5-4 in Big 12 play. They were better on offense than ever, scoring 418 points (that’s 32.2 a game), which was the most in the history of the program.

Led by junior quarterback Brock Purdy, they’re out to be even better this year. Purdy had a breakout year in 2019, throwing for 3,982 yards, 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games. He completed over 66 percent of his passes, and he also had 249 yards and eight scores on the ground, so he can give defenses fits.

Head coach Matt Campbell knows he’s got a gem in Purdy, and he had some high praise for his young signal-caller this past week.

“I don’t really know what five-star talent is because I’d take Brock Purdy over any quarterback in the country,” Campbell said. “But what I would say is, from a leadership standpoint, when that guy is consistent, and when that guy’s the same guy every day, then it always gives your football team a chance to be successful. And we’re certainly that we’ve got a very talented football player from a skill standpoint, but even more talented in terms of mental makeup and leadership. We are we’re very blessed to have a leader like that. For me, I’m grateful to lead with Brock. I feel like we’ve grown as a program as Brock has grown as well.”

All arrows are pointing up for this Cyclones offense, but it’s on defense where the team will need to see some marked improvement if they want to topple the Sooners in the conference.

Linebacker Mike Rose and safety Greg Eisworth both return this season and will anchor a defense that gave up 25.9 points a game, which was ranked 50th out of 130 teams.

The Cyclones will be without Ray Lima this season, which will be a big blow to their defensive line unless they can find a way to fill his substantial shoes. Jamahl Johnson is also gone, and it will be up to Latrell Bankston to step up. The 6’1″ 300-pound defensive lineman will need to help the team’s top returning pass rusher, Jaquan Bailey, and if he can draw enough attention and double teams, this defense could surprise some people.

The Cyclones recently reversed a decision to play in front of approximately 25,000 fans in their season opener against Louisiana. They will instead play in an empty stadium, at least on opening day.