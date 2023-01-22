How to Watch ‘Accused’ Fox Series Streaming Online for Free

The newest scripted crime drama to hit the airwaves is “Accused,” premiering Sunday, January 22 at roughly 10 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. “Accused” premieres immediately following the NFC divisional round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Accused” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Accused” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Accused” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Accused” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Accused” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Accused” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Accused’ Preview

Play

Accused | OFFICIAL TRAILER | FOX Catch the series premiere of Accused Sunday, Jan 22 on FOX! Subscribe now for more FOX clips: fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Subscribe for More: fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Accused premieres Sunday, January 22 on FOX! Stream FOX full episodes: fox.com/full-episodes Accused is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, in which each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without… 2022-12-14T19:42:25Z

This new drama takes the courtroom procedural and turns it on its head because every week will feature a new crime with a new cast.

The FOX description reads:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Howard Gordon, the co-creator of landmark television, such as “Homeland,” and the showrunner of “24,” comes “Accused” – a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast. Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, ACCUSED opens in a courtroom on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life – and the lives of others – forever.

The cast list a star-studded who’s who of Hollywood actors that includes Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Reid Miller, Michael Chiklis, Jill Hennessy, Oakes Fegley, Robert Wisdom, Whitney Cummings, Abigail Breslin, Aisha Dee, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Karen LeBlanc, Wendell Pierce, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Stephanie Nogueras, Joshua Castille, Megan Boone, Lauren Ridloff, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Baron Vaughn, Sean Kleier, Rhea Pearlman, Aaron Ashmore and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

The crimes include an episode about conspiracy theories, a family caught in a disturbing situation, a drag queen’s affair and its aftermath (which is an episode directed by “Pose” star Billy Porter), a brother protecting his sibling who was injured in a devastating car crash as a child, and an episode about Native American activists protesting a uranium mine that’s been polluting tribal lands for decades, which is being written and directed by renowned writer/director Tazbah Rose Chavez of “Reservation Dogs.”

The premiere episode is titled “Scott’s Story” and its description reads, “A successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school.”

Then on January 24, the show moves to its regular time slot, which is Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time. Episode two, titled “Ava’s Story,” debuts that night and its description reads, “After a married couple discovers their newborn is deaf, they elect to try a surgical procedure. But when their surrogate, who also happens to be deaf, learns the news, she feels she has no choice but to intervene.”

“Accused” premieres Sunday, January 22 at roughly 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX, immediately following the NFC divisional round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX.