How to Watch Alabama Auburn Game Online for Free

The SEC title game won’t include Alabama or Auburn for just the second time in the last 10 years, but you can bet that won’t take anything away Saturday’s Iron Bowl, which is annually one of the premier rivalry games in the country.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of Auburn vs Alabama online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Auburn vs Alabama live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Auburn vs Alabama 2022 Preview

The Iron Bowl is a rivalry game between the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide that dates back to 1893. Alabama leads the all-time siers 48-3-1 and they are currently on a two-game win streak, looking to extend that to three with the 2022 match-up. The Crimson Tide is favored by three touchdowns, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be an easy victory. Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows that the Iron Bowl is always a tough game.

He said in his pre-game press conference that they’re working all week to keep the players focused.

“I think the most important thing for our players is to be able to stay focused and have the kind of energy and enthusiasm day in and day out in preparation for this game. Obviously, everybody knows it’s a big game for a lot of people and our players certainly would like to finish strong and have a lot of pride in what they’ve done and, playing a very good team. The best chance for us to play well is to stay focused and prepare right all week long,” said Saban.

He also said that they try to finish up early on Thanksgiving so players can have Thanksgiving dinner with their families, but if they can’t see their families, he invites those players to his home.

“We try to make this as family oriented as possible as we can for the players, so they have a good feel for Thanksgiving,” said the coach, adding, “I’d like to wish everybody a Happy Thanksgiving. This is a time of the year where we give thanks of gratitude and appreciation for all the things that we have. I know most of the time we think about what we don’t have, but this is a really good time to think about what we do have and be thankful and have a lot of gratitude for that.”

He also said he’s excited for senior day for his 17 seniors that “have contributed amazingly well” to the Alabama program.

“Not only in winning 46 games but a national championship and two SEC titles but the class that they’ve represented the university with, as well as how they’ve grown and develop as people, which we’re very, very proud of. Almost all of these guys have graduated or on track to graduate, so we’re also very proud of them for their accomplishments and how they made an investment and created value for their future by what they’ve been able to accomplish while they’ve been here at Alabama,” said Saban.

The Auburn vs Alabama game kicks off on Saturday, November 26 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.