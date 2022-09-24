How to Watch Alabama vs Vandy Football Online for Free

Alabama looks to keep rolling against Vanderbilt on Saturday, September 24.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Vanderbilt vs Alabama streaming live online:

Vanderbilt vs Alabama Preview

Second-ranked Alabama (3-0) takes on a Vanderbilt team (3-1) that can’t be totally overlooked.

Vanderbilt dominated Hawaii 63-10 in the season opener followed by a 42-31 win over Elon. The Commodores fell to then-No. 23 Wake Forest 45-25 but rebounded to beat Northern Illinois 38-28.

“They present a unique challenge, but we still maintain focus on us. This is about Vanderbilt learning how to play to an identity,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said about facing the Crimson Tide via 247 Sports. “It’s about us finding our highest level as a team. I’m excited for this group to have a chance to do that this weekend, and we’ll keep the focus on us and what we’re doing. A lot to build off of here in the early parts of the season, but also, a lot of growth ahead of us to get where we wanna go.”

Alabama meanwhile had one big test in a 20-19 win over Texas. Otherwise, the Crimson Tide has buzz-sawed its competition with a 55-0 win over Utah State and a 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

BRYCE YOUNG ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!pic.twitter.com/U0qZ7Ec7vu — The Ox Cord Podcast (@TheOxCordPod) September 3, 2022

Tide quarterback Bryce Young has looked as good as ever with 644 yards passing and nine touchdowns versus two interceptions. Young has shown off his mobility, too, with 144 yard rushing and two touchdowns.

Running backs Jase McClellan and Jahmyr Gibbs have been forces for Alabama on the ground. McClellan averages 9.3 yards per carry, and Gibbs averages 6.9 yards per attempt.

Gibbs has also been a force in the passing attack with 144 yards and two touchdowns. Traeshon Holden has been the go-to receiver with 12 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Tide linebacker Will Anderson makes plays on defense. He has two sacks, an interception, and 15 tackles this year.

Vanderbilt has some talent on offense. Quarterback A.J. Swann leads the passing game with 425 yards and six touchdowns, but Mike Wright has made the most of his playing time, too, with 426 yards and six touchdowns versus an interception.

“This is a little bit of a difficult preparation it’s a little different kind of offense than what we’ve been seeing and our players really got to stay focused to be able to do it the right way. We’re continuing to try to create the kind of balance we want on offense to be an explosive offensive team,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said about Vanderbilt via 247 Sports.

MIKE WRIGHT 87 YARD HOUSE CALL!!! 49-10 VANDERBILT!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gX5979GyD5 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) August 28, 2022

Wright is also a force on the ground. He’s the team’s second-leading rusher with 264 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries. Running back Ray Davis leads the ground game with 385 yards and three touchdowns on 70 attempts.

Will Sheppard is Vanderbilt’s go-to receiver with 23 catches for 313 yards and seven touchdowns. The Tide also can’t overlook Jayden McGowan, who has 16 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown this season. Davis also pops up in the passing attack, and he has 12 catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns this year.

On defense, the Commodores have a playmaker in linebacker De’Rickey Wright. He has an interception, three pass deflections, and 16 tackles this season.