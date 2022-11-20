American Music Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 American Music Awards show airs live on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2022 AMA’s streaming live online:

American Music Awards 2022 Preview

Hosted by Wayne Brady, “music’s hottest night” is set to honor the best across all genres of music from the past year with the 2022 American Music Awards.

“I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard!” said Brady in a press release. “It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all… the funny, the music and the moves!”

“Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth, and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs,” added executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins. “Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!”

The press release continues:

The AMAs represents the year’s top achievements in music determined by the fans, for the fans. Last year’s show stands as the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, underscoring the role fans play in the annual event. A vibrant night of non-stop music, the AMAs features a powerful lineup featuring first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from music’s biggest names – from Pop to Rap, R&B to Country, Latin to K-Pop – and more, as well as memorable moments that live on in pop culture. The winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of Sept. 24, 2021, through Sept. 22, 2022.

Performers for the 2022 American Music Awards include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, P!NK, Tems, Wizkid, Yola, Anitta, Ari Lennox, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Stevie Wonder.

Additionally, in honor of the 50th year of the awards, “”artists will have the chance to speak to their musical inspirations throughout the evening. As part of this, the show will feature special tribute performances. P!NK will rejoin the AMA stage to perform a moving tribute to 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John. Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a never-before-seen tribute to the Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie. These performers join previously announced artists Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, and house DJ D-Nice.”

The 2022 American Music Awards airs live on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.