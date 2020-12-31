How to Watch Ball State vs San Jose State Football Without Cable

The No. 19 San Jose State Spartans (7-0) will take on the Ball State Cardinals (6-1) in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson Thursday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Ball State vs San Jose State online:

Ball State vs San Jose State Preview

The Spartans put up 30.9 points on offense this year, and they played relatively clean ball, not losing a fumble all season. San Jose State gained an average of 442.9 total yards per game on offense, with a defense that has allowed 17.9 points a game and 14 touchdowns to opposing offenses.

San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel has had a solid season after transferring over from Arkansas, completing 65% of his passes for 1,906 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Spartans quarterback recently spoke about his relationship with head coach Brent Brennan, and how it has helped him thrive and adjust.

“Before every game,” Starkel said in a phone interview with The San Francisco Chronicle last week, “he comes up to me, he gives me a hug and tells me this exact phrase: ‘You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.’ And when a coach looks you in your eyes in all seriousness and tells you that, it’s hard to not have supreme confidence going into a game.”

“Nick always had big-time arm talent. He’s one of the most effortless throwers I’ve ever seen.” Brennan said about his quarterback, adding: “Every good thing you can say about a person I would say about Nick.”

As for the Cardinals, they enter this game winners of six straight, with quarterback Drew Pitt throwing for 1,947 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. The team has been preparing for this opportunity all season, and they’ll enter the game 9.5 point underdogs.

“(Playing in the Arizona Bowl) is a tremendous opportunity for our program,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said, via CBS Sports. “A lot of hard work has to be done between now and then facing a great opponent in San Jose State. We’re really looking forward to it. A lot a lot of good preparation lies ahead here for the next several days before we get a chance to leave.”

As it turns out, the weather could also be a factor in this game.

“The first thing when we found out (when the bowl matchup was announced) we saw that it was 76 degrees in Tucson,” Neu said, per The Washington Post. “The first thing we have to communicate with our young men is hydration. That starts now.” How much the heat affects the players in this one will be something to monitor, particularly for the Cardinals, who will be coming from far less balmy temperatures in Indiana.