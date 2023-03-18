How to Watch Big Ten Gymnastics Championships 2023 Online for Free

The Big Ten Conference’s top gymnasts will compete for league crowns on Saturday, March 18, in Coralville, Iowa.

Both the afternoon session (Noon ET) and even session (5:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on Big Ten Network.

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Big Ten Gymnastics Championships live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Big Ten Gymnastics Championships 2023 Preview

Big Ten teams and gymnasts will vie for conference titles on Saturday at Iowa’s Xtream Arena.

With the events split in two sessions, the afternoon session will field Rutgers, Penn State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Maryland, and Illinois. Teams in the evening session include Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State. Champions will be determined by scores from both sessions, and tie breakers are judged by head-to-head results.

Michigan and Michigan State, which shared the regular season title with 8-1 conference records, will go after the championship meet title. The Wolverines won an eighth regular season crown in 11 years while the Spartans won for the first time since 2013.

“We were going crazy and we were excited,” Michigan State head coach Mike Rowe said via The State News. “That celebration just kept going, we could have stayed on the gym floor forever. But then we got on the bus and it kind of just kept going all the way home.”

The second-ranked team in the country, Michigan (17-2) has won seven-straight meets, and that includes some notable wins. Michigan beat No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 18 Georgia during the regular season.

“There is no doubt that that’s a great way to conclude Senior Night,” Michigan head coach Bev Plocki said about the win over Oklahoma via the Michigan Daily. “By beating a program that I have so much respect for like the University of Oklahoma. I don’t think either one of us had our best meet, but that’s why we compete, right?”

“Now my team knows they’re good enough to win a national championship again,” Plock added.

Michigan last won a national title in 2021, the first ever for the program. First, the Wolverines will look to get past the Big Ten field.

Michigan State took first at its last three meets coming into the Big Ten Championships. The Spartans also beat the Wolverines during the regular season.

“The season kept building on that and it really did help build their confidence,” Rowe said via The State News. “With that, the gymnastics looks easier so the scores look higher…Fortunately with our win over Michigan, we had the tie with one loss each, and thought hey, if we clean up at big fives we are putting ourselves right in place.”

“We gotta bring it, that’s all there is to it,” Rowe added about the Big Ten Championship.