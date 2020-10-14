Billboard Music Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Despite everyone still mostly staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awards shows are forging ahead with socially distant broadcasts. The latest is the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which airs Wednesday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards online for free:

2020 Billboard Music Awards Preview

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards will bring together the hottest acts in music for a star-studded night. Clarkson opens the show with Pentatonix and Sheila E., and additional performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Brandy feat. Ty Dolla $ign, BTS, Kane Brown feat. Swae Lee and Khalid, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone feat. Tyla Yahweh, and SAINt JHN.

Country superstar Garth Brooks will be presented with the ICON Award from fellow superstar Cher. Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms will present rapper and social activist Killer Mike with the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award. And other presenters include Addison Rae, Cher, Garcelle Beauvais, Jane Lynch, Jay Ellis, Jharrel Jerome, Julia Michaels, Lilly Singh, Nicole Richie, Spencer X, Taraji P. Henson, TwinsthenewTrend, and tWitch.

The three-hour live telecast will showcase this year’s hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations, and buzzworthy moments. Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.

As far as nominations go, Post Malone leads all nominees with 16, just missing his personal record of 17 nominations from 2019. He is nominated in categories that include Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Artist. Other top nominees include Lil Nas X with 13, Billie Eilish and Khalid with 12 each, Lizzo with 11, Kanye West with nine, Taylor Swift with six, and Justin Bieber with four.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air live Wednesday, October 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

